President Trump Exposes The Real Reason Why Minnesota Politicians Are Hostile Toward ICE

Trump shared how ICE has brought Minnesota’s illegal alien population “way down” despite heavy opposition from Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

He explained to reporters, “They [politicians] want to keep those people who are lying on the floor. They want to keep those people in Minnesota whereas the “real people of Minnesota [want them].”

Why? The answer seems to be simple: votes.

Trump asserted that the elections in Minnesota are “totally corrupt,” detailing how the Somali population votes one group, even if they’re NOT CITIZENS.”

“I feel I won it all three times. Nobody’s won that state since Richard Nixon. It’s a rigged state,” Trump lamented.

“And the Somalians vote as one group, even though they’re not citizens… and you get 600,000 votes against you.”

Trump appears to have given a nod to Nick Shirley’s interview with David Hoch, which alleges there is a massive Somali ballot harvesting scheme keeping Democrats in power.

In that interview, Hoch said he’s “seen” this ballot harvesting fraud with his own eyes.

He alleged that a single person will go into a Somali apartment complex and collect all the ballots to vote for “one specific candidate.” They all vote together.

Some apartment units can claim to have nine people living in them or more. However, there is “no verification” or due process to check “if these people are even citizens that are voting,” Hoch claimed.

He alleged that local judges bow down to the Somali mafia under the threat that these apartment complexes will all vote in blocs for their opponent if they don’t serve their interests.

Altogether, Hoch said, “You’re talking probably 100,000 or more people” who all vote for one specific candidate.

If true, this is voting fraud on an entirely different scale. A 200,000-vote swing like that would be more than enough to change the outcome of Minnesota’s 2024 presidential election results.

Then consider local elections in cities where the Somali population is concentrated. In theory, that alone could turn a close race into a blowout.