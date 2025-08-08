President Trump Is More Popular In Britain Than The British Prime Minister

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

President Trump has a higher favourability rating in Britain than Kier Starmer, the country’s leftist Prime Minister, a new poll has revealed.

The City AM survey found that 26 per cent of the British public view Trump favourably. It is still firmly considered trendy among normies to publicly and loudly declare to each other that Trump is literally Hitler.

However, that figure does represent a nine-point increase over the past month for Trump.

And more importantly, it’s three points higher than Starmer’s popularity rating, which stands at a paltry 23 percent, just one year after he was voted into power with a massive majority.

The Labour Prime Minister has a 60 percent unfavourable rating.

The poll also revealed that so-called Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch also only has a 24 percent approval rating.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage scored a 37 per cent favourability rating, which is massive in comparison.

In a desperate attempt to stave off complete annihilation, Starmer’s government recently announced it is going to lower the voting age to 16, effectively allowing children to vote.

Reform has made massive gains, and looks set to give Labour a run for its money at the next election, prompting Starmer to start making overtures, albeit transparently empty ones, toward those who would vote for Farage’s party.

The current government has seen its popularity even among its own base fall off a cliff after breaking campaign promises, increasing taxes, mindlessly following green energy policies, and overseeing record levels of illegal migration.

It’s also obsessed with further eroding free speech and going after those who spread undesirable “narratives.”

Farage has also focused on the increasing lawlessness in Britain, which he urges is a precursor to societal collapse.

