Press Secretary's Lies Immediately Exposed After Claim Biden "Has Done More To Secure The Border Than Anybody Else"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was immediately exposed as a liar as she claimed Thursday that Joe Biden “has done more to secure the border to deal with this issue of immigration than anybody else.”

“He really has,” Jean-Pierre declared, further claiming that “June saw the single largest month-to-month drop in unlawful border crossings because of the policies this president put in place.”

“And mind you, he has been doing this on his own,” she further stated, adding “We need Republicans to do this but they keep turning it into a political stunt.”

She further claimed that Biden has “expanded the pathway to citizenship” for illegal immigrants.

A reporter straight away pointed out that what Jean-Pierre was saying was complete BS, and that the administration has not done anything of the sort.

JUST IN: Karine Jean-Pierre SLIPS UP, says Joe Biden has single-handedly expanded pathways to citizenship for illegals, gets FACT-CHECKED in real-time:



"The president has done more to secure the border and to deal with this issue of immigration than anyone else...Let's not… pic.twitter.com/PbC9Y6DrL8 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 31, 2023

In addition, why is she touting June’s numbers when both July and August’s numbers have been released and show that encounters have skyrocketed again?

June saw 144,566 border southwest border encounters, down from 206,701 in May. This number is already back up, with 183,503 encounters being recorded in July, according to US Customs and Border Patrol data.

SCOOP: border numbers jumped again in August, driven by record number of migrant family members, preliminary CBP data show.



Border Patrol encounters topped 177k in Aug, including 91k family members, an all-time high. With ⁦@mariasacchetti⁩ https://t.co/Dexw2qpsRB — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) August 31, 2023

Jean-Pierre also claimed Wednesday that the Biden administration is “stopping the flow” of illegal immigrants at the border, despite the fact that the barriers are literally welded open at the moment and encounters are at all time highs:

New reporting from WaPo - as the White House continues to falsely claim they are “stopping the flow” at the southern border. https://t.co/RmwuTigr9Q — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 1, 2023

NEW: 2,274 migrants crossed into the Tucson Sector yesterday according to DHS sources. The majority of them came through the open floodgates in Lukeville. I was down there watching it all unfold—Nonstop for hours.



Agents tell me the normal “high” for encounters before this… pic.twitter.com/MJB6E1neov — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) August 30, 2023

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Summit Vitamins – super charge your health and well being.

Also, we urgently need your financial support here.