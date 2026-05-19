Primaries Held In 6 States: What To Watch

Today, voters in Georgia, Kentucky, Alabama, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Idaho head to the polls for several primary elections that will affect key gubernatorial, House, Senate, and statewide contests ahead of the November midterms.

The Epoch Times' Jackson Richman gives us the lay of the land;

Kentucky

There are a few competitive races in the Bluegrass State.

The most closely watched race is in the state’s Fourth Congressional District, where incumbent Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) faces retired Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein. President Donald Trump endorsed Gallrein after criticizing Massie over several votes he took in Congress. Trump has had success backing primary challengers and knocking off incumbents in several primary elections, including in Indiana and Louisiana.

The district includes the Kentucky suburbs of Cincinnati, part of northern Kentucky, and the outskirts of Louisville, consisting of coal towns and rural villages in the Appalachian foothills.

It has become the most expensive House primary in history.

Federal Election Commission data, which include campaign ad spending and other costs, show that candidate campaigns and political parties have spent an estimated $35 million on the race, according to Quiver Quantitative. And according to AdImpact, more than $25 million has been spent on digital, radio, and television ads.

Massie’s campaign has spent $5.8 million, while Gallrein’s has dished out $2.6 million - and yet...

Will Thomas Massie be the Republican nominee for KY-04?

Yes 44% · No 56%

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In terms of outside spending, independent political groups have spent more than $10.1 million supporting Massie.

Massie’s campaign has said it has mainly relied on grassroots fundraising. He has received support from the Kentucky First PAC, backed by Pennsylvania billionaire and major TikTok investor Jeff Yass, which contributed $1 million in support, and the Make Liberty Win PAC, which poured in $518,205.

Super PACs have favored Gallrein, contributing more than $16.4 million in his support.

The Republican Jewish Coalition Victory Fund poured in another $470,000 of spending against Massie over the weekend, according to Quiver Quantitative.

Given the district’s strong Republican lean, the GOP nominee is expected to be favored in the general election.

Meanwhile, the race to succeed retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is on as Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.), former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and nine other candidates run in the GOP primary. Trump has endorsed Barr.

Former state Rep. Charles Booker and Amy McGrath, who unsuccessfully ran for Senate in 2020, as well as five other candidates are running in the Democratic primary.

Polls project a Barr-Booker matchup.

Georgia

Georgia voters will cast ballots in high-profile primaries for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and several statewide offices.

The race to replace term-limited Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, has drawn crowded fields in both parties.

On the Republican side, candidates include Attorney General Chris Carr, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, health care executive Rick Jackson, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Jones has secured an endorsement from Trump.

Will Burt Jones win the 2026 Georgia Governor Republican primary election?

Yes 60% · No 41%

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Democrats competing for the nomination include former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, former state Sen. Jason Esteves, and former DeKalb County CEO Mike Thurmond. Bottoms has received backing from former President Joe Biden.

Polls show Bottoms and Jackson leading their respective races.

Another closely watched contest is the Republican Senate primary to challenge incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) in November. The field includes Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins, along with former football coach Derek Dooley. Although Trump has stayed neutral in the race, Kemp has endorsed Dooley. Polls show Collins in the lead.

Alabama

Alabama voters will decide key primaries for governor, U.S. Senate, and Congress.

In the Republican gubernatorial primary, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) faces insurance agent Ken McFeeters and event center operations manager Will Santivasci. Trump has endorsed Tuberville. The Democrats running are former Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.); former Greenville, Illinois, City Councilor Will Boyd; former state Rep. Nathan Mathis; and three other candidates.

The Republican Senate primary features Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.), Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, and four other candidates. Trump has endorsed Moore. The most recent polls show Moore leading. Democrats competing for the nomination include business owner Kyle Sweetser, pet care entrepreneur Dakarai Larriett, chemist Mark Wheeler II, and attorney Everett Wess.

Alabama’s redistricting process following a Supreme Court decision has also created an open race in the heavily Republican First Congressional District. Republican candidates include former Rep. Jerry Carl (R-Ala.), state Rep. Rhett Marques, and several other contenders. Clyde Jones is expected to secure the Democratic nomination.

Oregon

Oregon’s primary ballot includes races for governor, U.S. Senate, and Congress.

Gov. Tina Kotek, a Democrat, is seeking reelection as multiple challengers attempt to unseat her. Republicans vying for the nomination include Marion County Commissioner Danielle Bethell, state Rep. Ed Diehl, state Sen. Christine Drazan, and former Portland Trail Blazer Chris Dudley.

Will Christine Drazan win the 2026 Oregon Governor Republican primary election?

Yes 87% · No 13%

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In the Senate race, incumbent Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) faces a Democratic primary challenge from retired electrical engineer Paul Wells. On the Republican side, candidates include former Senate nominee Jo Rae Perkins and state Sen. David Brock Smith.

Most of Oregon’s congressional races are expected to favor incumbents, but the Fifth Congressional District could emerge as a competitive general election battleground after Democrats reclaimed the seat in 2024. Republican candidates in the district include Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair and political communications consultant Jonathan Lockwood.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s marquee races include contests for governor and several competitive House districts.

The gubernatorial race is all but set with incumbent Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, facing Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity in November. There are no opponents to those candidates.

However, several congressional districts feature contested Democratic primaries.

In the state’s First Congressional District, the Democratic primary to take on incumbent Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) includes Bucks County Commission Chair Bob Harvie and mathematician Lucia Simonelli.

Pennsylvania’s Third Congressional District, in Philadelphia, features a Democratic primary to replace retiring Rep. Dwight Evans. The candidates include state Rep. Chris Rabb and state Sen. Sharif Street. Rabb has earned endorsements from progressive figures including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), while Street has the support of Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

Will Chris Rabb be the Democratic nominee for PA-03?

Yes 65% · No 36%

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The Democratic primary in the Seventh Congressional District includes Pennsylvania Professional Firefighters Association President Bob Brooks, former federal prosecutor Ryan Crosswell, former Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure, and Carol Obando-Derstine, a former member of the Pennsylvania Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs. Brooks has been endorsed by Shapiro and members of Congress such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Pa.) flipped the district from Democratic to Republican in 2024.

In the Eighth Congressional District, incumbent Republican Rep. Rob Bresnahan is expected to face Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti in a competitive general election matchup.

The Democratic primary in the 10th Congressional District pits Dauphin County Commissioner Justin Douglas against former news anchor Janelle Stelson for the opportunity to challenge Republican Rep. Scott Perry. Stelson barely lost the 2024 race to Perry.

Idaho

Idaho voters will weigh in on Senate and gubernatorial primaries.

Incumbent Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) faces three Republican challengers: data engineer Joe Evans, entrepreneur Denny LaVé, and engineer Josh Roy. Trump has endorsed Risch. The Democratic primary includes estate executive Nickolas Bonds, lifelong Democrat Brad Moore, and realtor David Roth, who unsuccessfully ran for Senate in 2022.

In the race for governor, incumbent Brad Little, a Republican, faces a primary challenge from seven candidates, while the Democratic primary includes small-business owner Jill Kirkham, former Twin Falls Director of Transportation Maxine Durand, attorney Terri Pickens, and Chanelle Torrez.

Jeff Louderback contributed to this report.