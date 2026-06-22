Prime Minister Keir Starmer Resigns As UK Faces 7th Leader In A Decade

The Keir Starmer experiment is officially over, as was growing increasingly clear over the weekend, especially with an interestingly-timed Trump Truth Social statement. Just under two years after capturing the keys to Number 10, the British Prime Minister has thrown in the towel after succumbing to an internal party mutiny following days of intense, closed-door speculation regarding his political survival.

Stepping up to the lectern outside Downing Street on Monday morning, a visibly defeated Starmer delivered the inevitable verdict to the press. "I will resign as leader of the Labour Party," Starmer announced.

via BBC News

The Prime Minister confirmed he has instructed Labour's National Executive Committee to draw up a swift succession timetable. Leadership nominations will officially open on July 9, with the entire process scheduled to wrap up before the summer recess.

British mediai says that the aggressive timeline ensures a new Prime Minister will be installed well before Parliament reconvenes in September.

Starmer's abrupt (but not entirely 'a surprise) exit comes after his center-left Labour Party made it clear they no longer believed he could deliver a future electoral victory. He practically admitted as much on the steps of Number 10.

"The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election," Starmer confessed. "I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace."

Defending his short and tumultuous tenure, Starmer attempted to frame his departure as an act of ultimate patriotism rather than a capitulation to party infighting.

"Every decision I’ve taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour party," he said, adding: "I have spoken to his majesty the king this morning to inform him of my decision."

The Prime Minister's resignation was directly catalyzed by last week's by-election victory of Andy Burnham in Makerfield. Burnham, the fiercely popular former Greater Manchester Mayor, has long loomed as the "King in the North" and the ultimate threat to Starmer's sterile brand - according to many - of leadership. By securing a seat in the House of Commons, Burnham effectively checked Starmer into a corner.

"New leader will be in place before Parliament returns in September, I will remain in post until the contest is complete"



Keir Starmer announces he will resign as UK prime minister and leader of the Labour Party



Follow live updates and reaction: https://t.co/8HkQf7O9cD pic.twitter.com/oyZPA5C6Yc — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 22, 2026

With Burnham holding immense sway among rank-and-file MPs, the writing was on the wall. He now enters the upcoming leadership contest as the overwhelming frontrunner to be Britain's next Prime Minister.