Pro-Palestine Activist Reportedly Murdered By Migrant Boyfriend

The phrase "suicidal empathy" has exploded like wildfire across social media in the past year largely because there are so many tragic stories of migrant crime against people who advocate for open immigration. Liberal women and devout leftist activists work in immigration centers or open their homes to third world migrants, only to be brutally assaulted or murdered by those same people.

It's important to understand that the third world views the west not as a new home or an opportunity for integration, they view the west as a target for conquest. By extension, they see western citizens as people to be subdued; as fat cattle to be culled. Coexistence is simply impossible, but woke activists consistently risk their own lives and the lives of others in a foolish attempt prove the opposite.

Case in point: Prominent Irish Pro-Palestine activist Jamey Carney was found dead by her 13-year-old daughter in their rented home in Killarney, Ireland on July 7th, 2026 - Her skull was violently bludgeoned, though the official cause of death is listed as "suffocation".

The one and only suspect? Ahmad Al-Saqar, a Jordanian migrant who Carney met at a Pro-Palestine rally. She invited the man to stay at her home on occasion, though his primary residence was the government run asylum center (migrant hotel) in Killarney. Neighbors report a loud argument between Al-Saqar and Carney just before she was found dead.

The couple were in a romantic relationship and Al-Saqar often referred to Carney as his "bride" and his "princess" on social media.

The migrant is now on the run and is believed to have fled the UK for Turkey immediately after the murder. The chances of apprehension and punishment are slim. UK authorities are more likely to sweep migrant crimes under the rug than they are to pursue international suspects. Al-Saqar is believed to be Muslim (95% of Jordanians are Muslim), though official reports do not mention his religious background.

Jamey Carney was previously a US citizen, living in New York and working in real estate and insurance. Her reasons for moving to Ireland and diving into the activist movement in 2021 are not clear. However, relocation to Europe has been a growing trend among American liberals since 2016.

The irony of a woke activist being murdered by a migrant from Jordan is not surprising. The cultural divide in how women are treated in Islamic society vs western society is vast and violence against women is common. A number of progressive activists have been attacked by migrants across the US and Europe while engaging in advocacy programs. Yet, progressives continue to deny that third world immigration is dangerous.

Brenda Blainey, An 87-year-old woman in Thornton-le-Dale, North Yorkshire, befriended and invited Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon (a failed Iranian asylum seeker she met in a restaurant years earlier) to live with her. She treated him like a grandson, but he murdered her in her home in a vicious attack in 2023. He was later convicted of manslaughter (diminished responsibility).

Jean Dussine, a well-known 63-year-old French activist who headed a local migrant assistance organization and frequently hosted migrants in his personal home was bludgeoned to death in his sleep in May 2020. Police arrested a 21-year-old Afghan migrant who had confessed to the attack.

Numerous assaults, sexual assaults and murders have been reported across the UK and Europe in relation to migrant hotels. In many cases, these attacks target the very people working or volunteering at the hotels. However, most countries in Europe purposely avoid tracking the immigration status of suspects to prevent public backlash against multicultural projects.