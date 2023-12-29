Pro-Palestinian Protesters Chant 'Allahu Akbar' At World Trade Center

At least a thousand anti-Israel demonstrators brought chaos to the World Trade Center on Thursday night, blocking exits and chanting "Allahu Akbar" and "intifada revolution," according to videos posted on social media platform X.

The New York Post said protesters yelled, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," a rallying cry for terrorist groups to wage war against Israel.

The pro-Palestinians are chanting “intifada revolution” and shouting “Allahu Akbar” outside the entrance to the World Trade Centre complex. They are sending the message very loudly about who they are. Hear them.pic.twitter.com/hLzM2ah91C — Heidi Bachram 🎗️ (@HeidiBachram) December 29, 2023

Never could we have imagined "screams of war" and "chants of genocide" would be heard at the footsteps of WTC after the September 11 attacks.

Twenty two years after 9/11 and we have masses of Hamas supporters screaming “Allah hu Akbar” and “Intifada Revolution There is Only One Solution” at the World Trade Center. Congratulations America! https://t.co/InsCn9RVCI — Yael Levin (@Yael4Hanover) December 29, 2023

X user Bernadette responded to the footage: "I can not express how horrible this is. On 9/11, I was on the 50th floor of 1 NY Plaza standing at the floor to ceiling windows and watched the 2nd plane crash and explode into the WTC. That horrible act of terrorism is akin to the 10/7 attack upon Israel."

World Trade Center collapse viewed from a helicopter. pic.twitter.com/YZwYfrJJho — Eccentric Verse (@EccentricVerse) December 22, 2023

Many X users said the anti-Israel demonstrators are a "wake-up call to the dangers of radical extremism" and have no place on American streets.

New York City - "Mobilise the intifada, there is only one solution" Chant Hamas supporters as they march towards the World Trade Center site of the 9/11 Islamic attacks 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mroJckSHz9 — 🇬🇧RonEnglish🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@RonEng1ish) December 28, 2023

🚨 Attention, NYC! 🚨 A Pro-Hamas mob has brought chaos to the World Trade Center, blocking all exits!



This isn't just an inconvenience, it's a wake up call to the dangers of radical extremism.



We cannot stand by and let this be our new normal.



Radical extremism has no place… pic.twitter.com/cTPFilD56k — Mordchai Lunger (@KosherPerks) December 29, 2023

This comes days after anti-Israel demonstrators canceled a planned protest at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC. Perhaps the Marxist groups funding these protests have realized they were taking this movement too far.

Let's not forget this old Fox News clip that shows Palestinians celebrating the deaths of thousands of Americans on 9/11.

Another X user wrote: "The World Trade Center is holy ground for NYC. They're playing with fire."

Meanwhile, people are criticizing Democratic Mayor Eric Adams and the Democratic Party for allowing these protesters to continue in promoting extremism: "How can you allow such an affront to happen, it is an insult to all the victims and their families."