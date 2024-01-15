Pro-Palestinian Rioters Nearly Breach White House Gate In Clash With Police

Authored by Kos Temenes via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

A pro-Palestinian protest in the nation’s capital on Jan. 13 led to clashes between protesters and riot police, during which an exterior gate of the White House was nearly breached.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather in front of the White House during the "March on Washington for Gaza" in Washington on Jan. 13, 2024. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images)

Police and federal agents reportedly waited near the White House in anticipation as protesters crashed toward the reinforced gate amid attempts by some rioters to scale it.

“During the demonstration near the White House complex Jan. 13, a portion of the anti-scale fencing that was erected for the event sustained temporary damage,” the U.S. Secret Service told Fox News in a statement, adding that “the issues were promptly repaired on site by U.S. Secret Service support teams.”

The gate was placed as an added security measure to the existing primary gate. One rioter could reportedly be heard shouting to tear down the structure, while another could be heard screaming toward the White House, “You support the murdering of children.”

The riot led to a partial evacuation of staff members from the White House, as rioters threw bottles and other objects, video footage obtained by Fox News shows.

“As a precaution, some members of the media and staff in proximity to Pennsylvania Avenue were temporarily relocated while the issue was being addressed,” the Secret Service statement reads.

The White House reported no damage to the main and adjacent buildings, and no arrests were made by Secret Service personnel, Fox News reported.

In a separate statement to Fox News, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela A. Smith, who oversees police in the District of Columbia, said that any kind of lawless behavior during protests wouldn’t be tolerated.

“The right to peacefully protest is one of the cornerstones of our democracy, and the Metropolitan Police Department has long supported those who visit our city to demonstrate safely,“ she said in the statement. ”However, violence, destructive behavior, and criminal activities are not tolerated.”

Rioters on the evening of Jan. 12 were protesting the United States’ recent launch of Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets in a retaliatory move against attacks from Yemen’s Houthi terrorist group on commercial ships in the Red Sea.

Chants of “Yemen, Yemen make us proud, turn another ship around” could be heard at the scene of the White House protests.

The recent drone attacks on commercial shipping have caused multiple casualties as well as disruption of one of the world’s most important trade routes. The United States has since advised U.S. vessels to stay clear of the area pending further risk of air attacks.

President Joe Biden issued a statement on Jan. 11 calling the strikes a direct response to the Houthi attacks, and will continue as necessary.

“These strikes are in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea—including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history. I will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary,” the president’s statement reads.

The Biden administration’s support of Israel has further led to widespread criticism from several advocates and human rights groups, who are denouncing what they refer to as a genocide on the Gazan people.

Hamas Badge Spotted in Protest

Some have also called out possible infiltration by affiliates of the Hamas terrorist group in the protests outside the White House.

According to investigative journalist Sam Shoemate, evidence has surfaced that could indicate involvement by Hamas-affiliated groups.

“A D.C. cop working the protests outside the White House sent me this picture,” a post by Mr. Shoemate on X says. “This patch is Al Qassim Brigades, a Hamas terror group. He said the guys dressed like this were spotting and assessing (which is done to collect intel).”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

From NTD News