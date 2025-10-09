Pro-Paper-Ballot Firm Buys Dominion Voting Systems

Authored by Matt Margolis via PJMedia.com,

Dominion Voting Systems has been synonymous with controversy since the 2020 presidential elections.

Accusations of election tampering, lawsuits, and wall-to-wall media spin made the company a lightning rod in American politics.

Yet this week, something remarkable happened.

As of today, Dominion is no more.

The embattled election vendor has new ownership and new branding.

Scott Leiendecker, a Missouri tech entrepreneur and former Republican director of the St. Louis City Board of Elections, bought the company for an undisclosed amount.

Excited yet? You should be.

“As of today, Dominion is gone. Liberty Vote assumes full ownership and operational control,” a press release announcing the sale revealed.

“Leiendecker says he wants to use the renamed company to restore public confidence in the US electoral process. Liberty Now also vows to be bipartisan as it works to reshape Dominion’s image. Dominion’s election products were used by millions of US voters across 27 states last year,” reports CNN. “Dominion’s founder and CEO, John Poulos, confirmed in a one-sentence statement provided to CNN on Thursday that, ‘Liberty Vote has acquired Dominion Voting Systems.’”

Leiendecker added, “Liberty Vote is committed to delivering election technology that prioritizes paper-based transparency, security, and simplicity so that voters can be assured that every ballot is filled-in accurately and fairly counted.”

Naturally, CNN is hitting the panic button.

The sale of Dominion comes as President Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted he plans to overhaul America’s election systems, from wanting to move the US to all-paper ballots, require voter identification in all elections, and restrict mail-in voting. The president has promised to carry out those goals through executive orders, something he does not have explicit authority to do, as he seeks to change election laws that he has falsely blamed for his 2020 election loss. Liberty Vote also plans on ensuring the company is “100% American owned,” including all domestic staffing and software development, the release states. Dominion was founded as a Canadian company with offices in Toronto, Denver, and Dallas. The new company plans to continue to have a presence in Canada, however, a source familiar with the plans said.

You can really get a sense of how worried CNN is about this development.

The article points out that the press release from Liberty Vote “references some buzzwords that have been championed by the pro-Trump ‘election integrity’ community.”

Election integrity! The horror!

Liberty Vote is taking concrete steps to strengthen election security and transparency.

Its push for hand-marked paper ballots builds on President Trump’s long-standing effort to ensure every vote leaves a fully auditable paper trail—a safeguard that reassures voters and bolsters confidence in election outcomes.

The company also commits to compliance with Trump’s executive order on election integrity and emphasizes facilitating third-party audits of its systems, giving states and the public an extra layer of independent verification. While internal audits exist, Liberty Vote’s approach sets a new standard for openness and accountability in U.S. elections.