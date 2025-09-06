Professor 'Kidnapped' By ICE Indicted For Assaulting Federal Officers

Via The College Fix,

The California State University professor whom the California Faculty Association claimed was “kidnapped” by Immigration and Customs Enforcement has officially been indicted by a grand jury for assaulting federal officers.

In July, the CFA had alleged ICE tossed CSU Channel Islands professor Jonathan Caravello into an unmarked vehicle “without identifying themselves” or giving a reason for the arrest.

The night before the incident, Caravello had told the City of Camarillo Council that he was “patrolling the city streets following armed masked thugs trying to kidnap my [undocumented] neighbors.”

Caravello, who teaches math and philosophy and researches epistemology, rationality, and “transcendental arguments,” became involved with a protest against an ICE raid of the Glass House Farms marijuana facility.

Despite complaints by the CFA and the university that Caravello was “peacefully” demonstrating, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said the professor was arrested for throwing a tear gas canister at officers.

According to Fox News, after agents deployed tear gas to disperse a crowd that had begun throwing rocks at their vehicles, Caravello “ran up to one of the canisters and tried to kick it.”

He missed, however, and then ran after it and hurled it at the agents.

During his arrest, prosecutors said Caravello “continuously kicked his legs and refused to give agents his arms.”

This past Wednesday, Caravello officially was indicted under 18 USC 111, (allegedly) “assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees.” He was released on $15,000 bond and faces up to 20 years in prison.

In a statement, CSU Channel Islands said:

“We are aware of the recent indictment involving Jonathan Caravello. As this matter is currently before the courts, we will not be commenting on the details of the case. We respect the legal process and believe it is important to allow it to proceed without speculation. Our focus remains on our ongoing work and commitments to our students.”

It added that Caravello “is still employed and currently teaching at our campus.”