Professor Sends Email Encouraging Campus To Join LA Protests Against ICE

Via The College Fix,

An English instructor at Glendale Community College recently sent an email encouraging the campus community to join in protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The call came as riotous demonstrations in downtown Los Angeles have included destruction of property, looting, arson incidents, and the injury of at least five police officers.

On Sunday, Julie Gamberg, a faculty member at Glendale Community College, sent an email promoting anti-ICE demonstrations organized by the Democratic Socialists of America’s Los Angeles chapter, according to screenshots of the note circulated on X.

“Citizens who know their rights can disrupt and slow ICE incursions,” states a DSA flier Gamberg embedded in her email.

“I wanted to share that Glendale has a contract to hold ICE detainees and there is some mobilizing around Tuesday’s city council meeting,” Gamberg stated in her memo to the community college’s “Issues” email listserv.

She included a link to a Los Angeles Times article headlined: “LA suburb is holding ICE detainees in its jail, sidelining sanctuary rules.”

The email touted plans to fight law enforcement efforts on both Monday and Tuesday of this week, one being a rally in Grand Park in LA against the detainment of a local union leader, and the second targeting the Glendale council meeting.

Faculty at Glendale Community College and other institutions have been advised by their respective administrations NOT TO interfere with DHS or ICE activities.



Julie Gamberg is a full-time English teacher at GCC, California. She is encouraging her students via email to attend…

The park protest was described by the LA Times as “peaceful and boisterous.”

“They sang, chanted, and held signs with slogans such as, ‘Warm Margaritas B-Cuz F— ICE.’ Their presence was in stark contrast to the downtown surrounding them, which was quiet, heavily vandalized and lined with police and National Guard vehicles.”

As for Gamberg, her X bio states “Liberation Pedagogy” as well as “Black Lives Matter,” according to screenshots.

“Why is GCC allowing their teachers to directly [organize] against ICE and interfere with authorities?” asked Sarah Fields, a conservative activist who posted the screenshots.

Gamberg and Glendale Community College’s media affairs division could not be immediately reached for comment late Tuesday by The College Fix.