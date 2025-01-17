Progressive Congressional Staffers Throw Tantrum, Demand 32-Hour Work Week

With many Americans working two jobs to make ends meet, mollycoddled progressive staffers on Capitol Hill are now demanding 32-hour workweek.

In a letter to top House and Senate leaders Thursday, the Congressional Progressive Staff Association proposed establishing a rotating 32-hour workweek on the Hill, claiming that reduced hours could "improve worker satisfaction, increase staff retention in Congress, and model a more sustainable approach to work on a national level," Politico reports.

Under the proposal, congressional staffers would still work long hours when their boss is around. But when Congress is in session, district office staffers would be entitled to an abbreviated, 20-percent-lighter schedule, and when it is not, D.C.-based staff would have a lighter week.

"We do not want a 32-hour workweek to just be another special benefit for Congressional staff," the group said in its letter requesting the special benefit. "We hope that by adopting this policy, Members of Congress can help to advance the discussion around a more sustainable workweek as a national priority and model how it can work for private and public employers across the country and the world."

Ah - so by granting rich-kid, connected staffers their 32-hour workweek (and we assume therapy ponies are next), they can set an exaaaample (Michael Savage voice) for the rest of the country - and the world.

Socialists are ecstatic at the idea:

It’s an idea that’s gained some traction on the left, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) introducing legislation to implement a 32-hour workweek nationally. But those on the right and some corners of the left immediately panned the plan when it was released Thursday.

That said, others think it's a terrible idea:

For some Democrats, the cusp of Trump’s inauguration was the wrong time to pitch working less. Said Tim Hogan, a Democratic communications consultant and former Hill staffer: “lol read the room guys.” -Politico

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) mocked the idea on X, posting "Why not be bold and ask for a 0-hour workweek? I wonder how blue-collar Americans would feel about white-collar workers demanding a 32-hour workweek."

Republicans also mocked the idea, suggesting that it was a good one as long as they scale back their salaries to match.

"Progressives should opt in. Easy place to cut 20%+ @elonmusk," posted Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) on X.

The rich kids slapped back, with group spokesperson Michael Suchecki saying "The frustration about this initiative comes from a fundamental misunderstanding. CPSA is not calling for Congress to jeopardize its productivity with a new office schedule. We believe — and researchers agree — that implementing a rotating 32-hour work week will not maintain existing levels of productivity and work quality, but increase them."