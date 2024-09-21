print-icon
Progressive Policy Backfire Turns Liberals Into Gun Owners 

Saturday, Sep 21, 2024 - 12:30 AM

A long-running survey by NORC at the University of Chicago reveals a major shift among Democrats towards gun ownership - despite their party having spent decades, fueled by far-left corporate media and billionaire-funded anti-gun groups - to limit or prohibit law-abiding citizens from exercising their rights under the Second Amendment.

According to the NORC poll, gun ownership for Democrats bottomed between 2010 and 2016 to around 22.5% and 23.2% respectively. By 2022, however, 29.2% of Democrats reported owning guns - while Republican gun ownership hovered at 55% the same year.

Source: Wall Street Journal 

WSJ journos Cameron McWhirter and Zusha Elinson attributed "Democrats rediscovering guns" to "street crime" and "right-wing extremists." 

Or could it be... civil unrest from leftist rioting around the country in response to Donald Trump and various police incidents?

Recall...

In return, these riots sparked a series of gun-buying waves, as shown in NICS data (proxy data for gun demand) below.

In some instances, folks were waiting around the corner to buy a handgun. 

And now, which the data does not cover fully, the Biden-Harris administration's migrant invasion with Venezuelan prison gangs running amok has spooked the hell out of Americans further.

Democrats are waking up to their own party's failed domestic and foreign policies that have only resulted in more chaos in once-quiet neighborhoods.

The Harris-Walz campaign understands the importance of capturing the 2A vote. 

Yet, everyone knows the true VP Harris...

It only took a handful of disastrous policies from the Democratic Party to turn liberals into gun owners. 

