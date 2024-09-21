Progressive Policy Backfire Turns Liberals Into Gun Owners 

A long-running survey by NORC at the University of Chicago reveals a major shift among Democrats towards gun ownership - despite their party having spent decades, fueled by far-left corporate media and billionaire-funded anti-gun groups - to limit or prohibit law-abiding citizens from exercising their rights under the Second Amendment.

According to the NORC poll, gun ownership for Democrats bottomed between 2010 and 2016 to around 22.5% and 23.2% respectively. By 2022, however, 29.2% of Democrats reported owning guns - while Republican gun ownership hovered at 55% the same year.

Source: Wall Street Journal

WSJ journos Cameron McWhirter and Zusha Elinson attributed "Democrats rediscovering guns" to "street crime" and "right-wing extremists."

Or could it be... civil unrest from leftist rioting around the country in response to Donald Trump and various police incidents?

Recall...

Kamala Harris gives green light to BLM and antifa (DNC thugs) to burn down American cities. Harris says, "they're not going to stop, and they SHOULD NOT STOP", referring to nationwide riots that burned down Minneapolis and Portland among others. A leader would have called for… pic.twitter.com/kvRoKoCfx8 — Frank Furter (@FrankFurter420a) September 18, 2024

BREAKING: Several buildings in Minneapolis engulfed in flames as violent riots continue in the streets. Looting now becomes widespread, with reports of looting happening miles away from the original protest location. #USA #minneapolisriots pic.twitter.com/oOBwW44pYl — HornToday (@HornToday) May 28, 2020

In return, these riots sparked a series of gun-buying waves, as shown in NICS data (proxy data for gun demand) below.

In some instances, folks were waiting around the corner to buy a handgun.

And now, which the data does not cover fully, the Biden-Harris administration's migrant invasion with Venezuelan prison gangs running amok has spooked the hell out of Americans further.

🚨BREAKING: Newly released video shows armed gang of Venezuelan illegals take over apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado.



Aurora, a quiet community with a population of 390,000 has become a base of operations for the brutal Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which already has… pic.twitter.com/mNW8FF5mXa — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 28, 2024

Democrats are waking up to their own party's failed domestic and foreign policies that have only resulted in more chaos in once-quiet neighborhoods.

The Harris-Walz campaign understands the importance of capturing the 2A vote.

NEW: Kamala Harris is now branding herself as a staunch 2nd Amendment supporter after trying to degrade the 2A for her entire career.



Harris is now even claiming she is a proud gun owner.



New campaign ad: Tim Walz and I are gun owners.



Oprah interview: If someone breaks into… pic.twitter.com/wA9YXvMyDt — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 20, 2024

Yet, everyone knows the true VP Harris...

🚨Kamala Harris is a radical Marxist who will eradicate the Second Amendment.



This NRA video should terrify every law-abiding gun owner in America…pic.twitter.com/DjNstiOe72 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 20, 2024

It only took a handful of disastrous policies from the Democratic Party to turn liberals into gun owners.