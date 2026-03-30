'Project Hail Mary' Writer Credits Not Going Woke For Film's Success

With an $80.6 million domestic opening weekend, a 95% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 96% audience score, Project Hail Mary is an undeniable blockbuster hit. By its second weekend, the movie crossed $300 million worldwide and dethroned Avatar: Fire and Ash as the top-grossing Hollywood film of 2026 in North America. It’s become the second-biggest non-franchise opening over the past decade, after Oppenheimer.

The Hollywood Reporter published a piece titled "Project Hail Mary: 4 Lessons Hollywood Won't Learn From Its Success," pointing to smart storytelling, sincerity, patience, and practical effects as the pillars behind the film's blockbuster performance. That's a solid four. But, it predictably missed the fifth, and arguably most important point: Don't go woke.

In the movie, Ryan Gosling plays Ryland Grace, a science teacher and biologist who wakes up alone on a deep-space mission to figure out how to stop a microorganism from dimming the sun. He eventually makes contact with an alien on the same mission, and the two team up to save their respective worlds from extinction. The premise could have easily become a vehicle for climate allegory and geopolitical moralizing, but it didn't.

Andy Weir, the author of the novel, sat down with Will Jordan - better known online as The Critical Drinker - on Jordan's YouTube channel shortly after the film's release.

"For me, it's a great example of what you can do now with movies," Jordan said. "If you're faithful to the source material and you don't insult the intelligence of your audience, and give them something really interesting to grapple with, and you know, dare I say it, [don’t] try and shove, like, crappy identity politics into it, you end up with a goddam good movie at the end of it that the people just want to watch."

Weir's response was immediate and unambiguous. "I think you and me are kind of on the same wavelength there when it comes to fiction writing," he said. "I never put any politics or messaging in any of my stories at all. There's no deeper meaning; there isn't even any symbolism, even non-political. There's just no symbolism at all. My books are just purely to entertain."

Weir added. "You don't have to worry about the message."

This is why Andy Weir will always be one of my favorite authors. His goal is to entertain, not lecture. pic.twitter.com/5KmvOvf8c4 — Lily* (@300mirrors) March 24, 2026

That's a best-selling author of two major Hollywood adaptations - The Martian and now Project Hail Mary - telling an audience of millions that the secret ingredient is the absence of an agenda. Not diversity hires. Not carefully calibrated representation metrics. Not a third-act monologue about social justice. Just a story, told well, about humans trying to survive.

The contrast with HBO Max's upcoming Harry Potter series couldn't be clearer. Last week, the teaser trailer for the first season dropped, and the internet promptly caught fire over the casting of Paapa Essiedu - a black actor - as Severus Snape. The show had been pitched as a more faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling's novels than the original eight films were able to be. But upon the announcement of Essiedu’s casting, fans quickly pointed to original illustrations and decades of book descriptions of Snape, and realized this was not going to be a faithful adaptation of the novels.

Following the release of the trailer, social media has been flooded with "Black Snape" memes, AI-generated edits, and videos, many lamenting how certain Harry Potter storylines and character dynamics will land differently because of the race swap. The conversation about the new series has become almost entirely about casting politics and DEI, rather than storytelling.

That's exactly what Project Hail Mary avoided. Directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and a production that respected its source material, delivered a film people actually wanted to see.

Hollywood has a template now. It's not complicated. Serve the audience, not the agenda. The question isn't whether the lesson is available. It's whether Hollywood is willing to hear it.