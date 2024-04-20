Project Much? Hillary Clinton Claims Trump Wants To 'Kill, Imprison His Opposition'

Hillary Clinton, who once suggested murdering Julian Assange and whose party is trying to imprison their chief political rival, suggested that Donald Trump wants to murder and imprison his political opponents.

Appearing on a podcast with Marc Elias, the Democrat super-lawyer who laid the legal groundwork for vote-by-mail in 2020 & was involved in the "Steele Dossier" purchase, Clinton suggested that "Putin does what [Trump] would like to do. Kill his opposition."

[Maybe they just committed suicide like Vince Foster and all those other associates?]

According to Hillary, who helped France murder Gaddafi (after he wanted a mere 5 billion euros / year to stop illegals from flooding into Europe), Trump "really" wants to "imprison his opposition, drive journalists into exile, rule without any check or balance."

"We have to be very conscious of how he sees the world because in that world, he only sees strong men leaders. He sees Putin. He sees Xi. He sees Kim Jong Un in North Korea," the failed presidential candidate continued. "Those are the people he is modelling himself after and we’ve been down this road in our, you know, world history. We sure don’t want to go down that again."

According to Hillary, if Trump "ever gets back near the White House again, it will be like having a dictator. I don’t say that lightly. Go back and read Project 2025. They’re going to fire everybody. The person in the government who knows about the next pandemic? Get rid of him."

Project much?

Watch (h/t Modernity.news):