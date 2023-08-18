Project Veritas Implodes Six Months After Firing James O'Keefe

Project Veritas has reportedly imploded roughly six months after bad actors infiltrated the undercover whistleblower organization and orchestrated the ouster of founder James O'Keefe.

Earlier Thursday, the Project Veritas X account tweeted: "SOS Hannah Giles just fired us all," before it was quickly deleted.

Sources tell the Post Millennial, however, that they've indeed 'all been fired.'

I'm told almost all of Project Veritas was just laid off and this is legit



"All of production, all of field ops, all of comms, all of legal. Only remaining are office admin, HR person, a couple development people & IT"

More details were provided by the Post Millennial:

Giles, who became notorious for starring in the ACORN video with founder and former CEO James O'Keefe, took over for O'Keefe after he was summarily pushed out by the board of directors. She took over as CEO only to destroy the company entirely. "She came to all hands in April with her fat sidekick Ben Wetmore and all they did for 3 days was talk shit about James and relitigate all the terrible things he did to her/them 10-12 years ago. I knew right then her entire agenda was revenge," a source said. On-air talent Christian Hartsock, James Lalino were both laid off after Giles told staff that a restructuring would be underway. Kalen Eriksson, Jaime Phillips, Alyssa Dehen, were also fired. The terminations were done via a Zoom call with HR, with a few of those in the New York office. Giles did not make an appearance.



"She's a lying sack of sh*t," a source told The Post Millennial. "No one respected her anyway."

On Monday, five people were fired according to the report - including a more recent hire, producer Pam Browne, who was brought in by O'Keefe last year. Others who were fired were allegedly done so in retaliation for their undercover work (!?). The remaining employees are 'primarily admin,' after around 20 people were fired on Thursday.

"Since James quit, the donations dried up...the donations never resumed," one source told the Post Millennial, adding "The board were desperate to bring Hannah on board because they thought it would be cute but the problem is she's a charlatan and a fraud. Everything she's ever done has been a failure and she lied to everyone claiming she had all these donors she could bring in."

James O'Keefe, meanwhile, can be found here at his new venture, O'Keefe Media Group (OMG).

Read the rest here...