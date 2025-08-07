Proof That Leftists Want To Completely Abolish The Nuclear Family

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Far left Marxists recently hosted an event in Chicago where a panel argued that the traditional family unit needs to be destroyed because it’s “inherently repressive and racist.”

Yes, really. This is what the left wants for America.

Libs of TikTok has the details of the event that was held last month by National Democratic Socialists of America.

A description of the event from their own materials reads as follows:

National Democratic Socialists of America hosted a panel in Chicago where they advocated for the ABOLITION of the family unit for being "inherently repressive and racist".



They also want to destroy capitalism, promote sex work, and want more people ready for a "revolt."



This is… pic.twitter.com/bwikaH8hVA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 4, 2025

“How should the left relate to the family? Socialist analysis makes clear that the nuclear family form is an inherently repressive, racist, and hetereo-sexist institution that functionally reinforces and reproduces capitalism.”

They scream about abolishing families and worship Marx like he’s Taylor Swift.



Next up, a GoFundMe to replace parents with state-approved TikTok influencers. — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) August 4, 2025

What on Earth is “hetereo-sexism” and why is it a bad thing?

Is that all? Nope.

“But what does this mean for our organizing, especially when the family form remains a potent organizing structure for many everyday people, and when the Right constantly positions itself as a party of “family values”?

Damn those evil fascists with their… “family values.”

Is a politics of family abolition in tension with a leftist family agenda focused on policies like universal preschool, child tax credits, and more?”

Yes. Clearly it is. What a stupid question.

So… They don’t want to abolish the family because it’s oppressive.

They want to abolish it because it competes with the State. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) August 4, 2025

They want to destroy families so that you will have no support. No one to turn to, other than the State. It's evil. — VCampbell (@chaimbeuil) August 5, 2025

So, what’s the big deal here? It’s just a few whacked out extremists jabbering among each other right?

Well, no. This is fast becoming the mainstream wing of the Democratic Party.

The path of the current mainstream Democratic Party. You see it right here, folks. — Nutty Squirrel (@NuttySquirrel_8) August 4, 2025

This is what Mamdani supports. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 4, 2025

According to Liz Warren they are now speaking for the Democrat Party as well. — March Flowers 🎗️ (@Marchflowers916) August 4, 2025

As I posted a couple weeks ago, Communists and Socialists love to use "Democratic" in the title of their party/country. Since our own Dem party has moved so far left to now embrace such idealogies, the use of this term makes more sense than ever. — Mooseman169 (@mooseman169) August 4, 2025

Socialism has worked so well in the past hasn’t it.

This is always the first step in a Marxist revolution. These fringe elements, who advocate for the destruction of key societal structures that spark the revolution, only realize they were just the first purge when the communists that take over eliminate them. — Texfile (@Texfile) August 4, 2025

Make no mistake, these people represent the complete antithesis of America.

They want to abolish the family, legalize prostitution, tank the economy, and call it “progress.”



This isn’t a political movement, it’s a demolition crew with pronouns.



And they’re coming for everything that holds this country together. — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) August 4, 2025

