print-icon
print-icon

Proof That Leftists Want To Completely Abolish The Nuclear Family

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Far left Marxists recently hosted an event in Chicago where a panel argued that the traditional family unit needs to be destroyed because it’s “inherently repressive and racist.”

Yes, really. This is what the left wants for America.

Libs of TikTok has the details of the event that was held last month by National Democratic Socialists of America.

A description of the event from their own materials reads as follows:

A description of the event from their own materials reads as follows:

“How should the left relate to the family? Socialist analysis makes clear that the nuclear family form is an inherently repressive, racist, and hetereo-sexist institution that functionally reinforces and reproduces capitalism.”

What on Earth is “hetereo-sexism” and why is it a bad thing?

Is that all? Nope.

“But what does this mean for our organizing, especially when the family form remains a potent organizing structure for many everyday people, and when the Right constantly positions itself as a party of “family values”?

Damn those evil fascists with their… “family values.”

Is a politics of family abolition in tension with a leftist family agenda focused on policies like universal preschool, child tax credits, and more?”

Yes. Clearly it is. What a stupid question.

So, what’s the big deal here? It’s just a few whacked out extremists jabbering among each other right?

Well, no. This is fast becoming the mainstream wing of the Democratic Party.

Socialism has worked so well in the past hasn’t it.

Make no mistake, these people represent the complete antithesis of America.

*  *  *
Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Loading recommendations...