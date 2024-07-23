print-icon
Proof Of Life? Biden 'Phones In' During Harris Campaign Event

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024 - 12:00 AM

President Joe Biden has made his first live remarks since dropping out of the 2024 presidential race - phoning in to let staffers know at campaign headquarters that "the mission hasn't changed at all."

"I know yesterday’s news was surprising and it was hard for you to hear, but it was the right thing to do," said Biden - and definitely not AI - during the call with no video.

"The name has changed at the top of the ticket, but the mission hasn’t changed at all," Biden continued. "And by the way, I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be out there in the campaign with her, with Kamala."

"I won’t be on the ticket, but I’m still going to be fully, fully engaged," the voice which sounds like Biden continued, adding that he would do anything needed to support Harris.

Proof of Life?

The call was likely intended to serve as 'proof of life' after nobody has seen or heard from the president since he stepped out of the race on Sunday - less than an hour after his campaign manager was on television insisting he was in it to win it - and with no address to the country.

Which White House aides learned by reading the news on X.

Pssh... as if they can fake Biden's voice!

Looks like they made Boebert's deadline? Except, not in front of a camera.

Kamala isn't helping...

Of course, who needs proof of life when Biden just spat fire from the Oval Office?

No wait, dangit to heck. Who could have known that was fake!?

