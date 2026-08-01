Proof: TDS Is Anti-Christian

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

New data exposes the purest form of Trump Derangement Syndrome yet: young Americans so thoroughly programmed that they will abandon church itself rather than sit in a pew next to someone who supports the president.

A survey from the Wheaton College Billy Graham Center Research Institute found that nearly half of Gen Z adults - 48 percent - say Christians' support for Donald Trump has made them less likely to attend church.

Among strong Democrats the figure hits 76 percent. Atheists clock in at 72 percent. Even 30 to 44 percent of young people who still call themselves Christian claim the association turns them off.

New data shows Gen Z is not going to church because they link Christianity to Donald Trump



– 76% of Democrats say Trump keeps them out of church

– Nearly half of young adults do not attend church due to Christian support for President Trump



Influencers are even making videos... pic.twitter.com/ROxjfL1i4f — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 28, 2026

The numbers come from a 2024 survey of 2,365 Americans aged 18 to 28, released publicly this month. Lead researcher Rick Richardson noted that spiritual interest among Gen Z remains high, yet church engagement has fallen.

"We wanted to understand the spiritual motivators and demotivators of young adults ages 18 to 28, and among many other factors, we found response to Trump [has] been one," he said.

Richardson added that young adults "are not looking for churches to agree with them on every issue, but they are looking for churches and pastors to be deeply honest and direct about where they are at and why."

Honesty is the last thing these respondents appear to want. TikTok influencers have been filming themselves in visible distress at the mere thought of sharing a sanctuary with Trump voters.

The report notes how one young woman stares into the camera and frets that she is "about to dissociate for the next few hours" because she knows the room will contain people who cast a ballot for the president. Another treats Christian support for Trump as an automatic disqualifier for worship.

This is not theology. It is political allergy elevated to religious crisis.

The same cultural machinery that produces this reaction has been running full throttle on university campuses for years.

Those campuses function less as centers of learning and more as godless leftist indoctrination cults that systematically strip young people of any traditional moral or religious framework and replace it with partisan rage.

Arizona State University recently turned "influencing" into an official college major. The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication now offers a Bachelor of Arts in Content Creation complete with personal branding, audience analytics, and social-media strategy.

The degree trains students to manufacture online personas for pay while the deeper curriculum of elite higher education continues to treat faith, patriotism, and free markets as suspect.

Clay Travis cut through the economic self-pity that often follows. "These highly educated young far-left Democrats hate capitalism because they spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on degrees the country DOES NOT value," he said.

He further urged, "They spent $200,000 on a women's studies degree [meanwhile] plumbers and electricians are driving better cars and making MORE money. They're furious the world is valuing other people's labor more than their own."

That resentment is cultivated deliberately. At the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, a required first-year education course for future teachers pushed extreme ideology on immigration, race, and gender.

Leaked PowerPoint slides framed border enforcement as white supremacy, demanded "humanizing language," and trained students to resist ICE rather than master classroom fundamentals. A whistleblower reported that the class spent its time on activism while ignoring how to teach math or reading.

The same institutions tolerate open expressions of political hatred that would be unthinkable if directed the other way. Kent State University allowed a student to display "art" depicting President Trump's severed head on a pike with the caption "We only have to get lucky once." Administrators initially defended the piece as protected expression.

When the campus protest theater reaches its peak, the entitlement becomes surreal. Princeton "hunger strikers" camping for Gaza complained that the university was not monitoring their vital signs and accused officials of deliberately weakening them.

One insisted, "They are not keeping track of our vitals. They are not at all taking care of us," while another claimed the group was "literally shaking" and "immunocompromised."

Joe Rogan diagnosed the pattern without hesitation. "I think we are sending our kids to cult camps," he said, adding "Some of them get locked in and then it becomes their identity. It's dangerous."

He continued: "If I was going to try to destroy the country, that's how I would do it... I would radicalize the kids, give them the stupidest ideas... You guys are doing nonsense. You go to cult camp. You're indoctrinating people."

At Columbia, occupiers who had broken into campus buildings demanded food and water as "basic humanitarian aid," comparing themselves to refugees. PhD student Johannah King-Slutzky asked whether the university wanted students "to die of dehydration and starvation or get severely ill even if they disagree with you."

The performance collapsed under mockery once the NYPD cleared the building.

Even the language of national identity is treated as contamination. Stanford University placed the word "American" on a harmful-language list, as if the simple act of naming the country were an act of aggression.

Stanford University has deemed the word "American" to be harmful language.



pic.twitter.com/gclBOoE8Sn — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) December 21, 2022

This is the pipeline. Universities that once transmitted Western civilization now transmit a secular political religion whose central sacrament is hatred of the American right and, by extension, of the Christians who still vote for it.

Young people emerge from these environments with high spiritual curiosity and zero tolerance for the actual historic faith that built the country. When they encounter a pastor who refuses to denounce Trump, the programmed response is flight. The church is not the problem. The prior four years of ideological conditioning are the problem.

The survey data is not evidence that Christianity has become too political. It is evidence that a generation has been taught to treat politics as the only remaining religion and Trump support as original sin. That is the textbook definition of cult thinking.

The institutions that produced it show no interest in reform. They keep expanding the curriculum of grievance, then act surprised when the graduates cannot sit through a Sunday service without experiencing dissociation.

America's churches face a straightforward choice. They can continue to apologize for the existence of conservative Christians, or they can recognize that the real barrier to young attendance is not the Gospel but the prior capture of the universities by a hostile, godless ideology.

The data is in. The mentalism is measurable. The cure begins with rejecting the cult camps that manufacture it.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.