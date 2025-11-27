Propaganda Blunder: Democrat Senator Accidentally Highlights Biden's Epic Failure 

Leftist Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota should be investigating the claims of a sprawling welfare-fraud network tied to the state's Somali community - schemes that reportedly funneled taxpayer dollars overseas, including at least one terrorist group. Instead, her office's social media team attempted, one day before Thanksgiving, to launch a propaganda campaign on affordability on X that backfired spectacularly, culminating in a humiliating Community Note that exposed her sheer cluelessness.

Klobuchar's X post attempted to blame the entire power bill crisis on President Trump, with a graphic showing a parabolic line rising to the right that would alarm anyone.

"Under President Trump, electricity prices are surging — up 11%! — leaving millions behind on their utility bills, with past-due balances at an all-time high," Klobuchar wrote on X, adding, "American families deserve better."

The Community Note read, "Joe Biden was President from January 20, 2021 - January 20, 2025. Also, this chart is not representing the cost of electricity. It is showing the average past-due balances of Americans, which soared since 2022 under Joe Biden's presidency."

However, many X users quickly called out her malarkey. One user, who writes for Townhall, doctored the chart to show the power bill crisis's blame actually lies with former President Biden rather than President Trump.

You really thought you were doing something here, didn’t you? pic.twitter.com/oxKyb6U0wA — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 26, 2025

Kyle Bass, founder and chief investment officer of Hayman Capital Management, pointed out that the entire post mirrors the same blunder the Democratic Party made with grocery prices propaganda earlier this year on X - what an epic screw up that was.

Do you understand what you are showing here? It’s identical to grocery prices. 🤦 pic.twitter.com/8PpfJSniUX — 🇺🇸 Kyle Bass 🇹🇼 (@Jkylebass) November 26, 2025

X users respond:

Really thought you had something here, huh? — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) November 26, 2025

You just showed that bills soared with Biden. You are welcome — Daniel Lacalle (@dlacalle_IA) November 27, 2025

Who the heck was president from 2022 to 2024?



Because that person obviously did a lot of damage — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) November 27, 2025

LMAO Klobuchar shows America how big of a failure Biden was — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) November 27, 2025

For those keeping track: pic.twitter.com/tEAkCtC0LW — Mark Johnsen (@markjohnsen) November 27, 2025

Perhaps the Democratic Party should keep hiring DEI strategists from woke universities that teach more about Marxist gender ideology than actual statistics or basic chart reading.