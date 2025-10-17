Propaganda Puppet Kimmel: Trump Is "Pretending There's Chaos" For "A Military Takeover"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Democrat mouthpiece talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has dismissed reports of unrest in major U.S. cities, claiming there is “no chaos” and that it is all being manufactured by the Trump Administration in order to justify a “military takeover.”

Kimmel, back on air despite having abysmal ratings, stated “There’s no chaos in Portland. None. There is no chaos in Chicago. There was no chaos in Los Angeles. They’re pretending there’s chaos as a pretense for a military takeover.”

Kimmel stated "There's no chaos in Portland. None. There is no chaos in Chicago. There was no chaos in Los Angeles. They're pretending there's chaos as a pretense for a military takeover."

Kimmel’s show has basically become the television presentation of whacked out BlueAnon leftists’ fever dreams. He’s passing off their unhinged BlueSky rants as his own monologue.

The comments fly in the face of documented repeated ambushes, assaults, and coordinated threats against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, particularly in Portland and Chicago.

These incidents not only demonstrate ongoing chaos but also highlight a dangerous collaboration between criminal elements and domestic extremists.

Portland has long been a flashpoint for protests against federal immigration policies, but 2025 has seen a marked intensification of attacks on ICE personnel. In early October, DHS reported deploying special operations teams following multiple violent incidents where Border Patrol officers were ambushed by individuals ramming federal vehicles.

This wasn’t an isolated event; anarchists and rioters have been accused of illegally doxxing ICE officers, exposing their personal information to incite further harassment and potential violence.

Such tactics have created a hostile environment where federal agents face constant threats.

Protests outside ICE facilities have frequently turned confrontational. On October 4, Portland Police made arrests during demonstrations at a South Portland ICE site, where criminal activity was monitored amid escalating unrest.

Illinois police arrested the ring leader of an anti-ICE protest in Broadview.



Arrests were being made.



This needs to become the NORM and it needs to happen in Portland.



pic.twitter.com/fz3BM7h3J0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 5, 2025

Just days later, federal officers fired tear gas and made multiple arrests as hundreds of protesters marched on the facility, with projectiles and gunfire reported in similar encounters.

A particularly alarming incident involved a federal agent drawing a weapon on a vehicle entering the ICE facility, underscoring the heightened state of alert.

The White House has cited a dramatic rise in assaults—claiming over a 1,000% increase.

Nonetheless, DHS and FBI warnings about “domestic violent extremists” targeting ICE facilities indicate an evolution in tactics, including escalated violence like armed attacks.

Local leadership has exacerbated the chaos. Portland’s mayor reportedly ordered the removal of police tape around an ICE facility despite federal demands for a secure perimeter, potentially leaving agents vulnerable to attacks.

These examples illustrate not just sporadic unrest but a pattern of targeted aggression against federal law enforcement.

Chicago’s situation mirrors Portland’s, with ICE agents facing ambushes that have led to injuries, arrests, and federal investigations. On October 14, CBP agents were involved in a vehicle-ramming attack during an immigration operation, described by DHS as an ambush by domestic terrorists.

After a DHS vehicle-involved crash in Chicago, protesters waving Mexican flags threw rocks at federal agents.



They had to deploy crowd control to get the rioters to stop.



Foreign flags and total DISORDER. It's a WARZONE. Gov. Pritzker and Mayor Johnson are totally… pic.twitter.com/CxdW0sTFrG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 14, 2025

Protesters have been accused of boxing in ICE SUVs with vehicles to facilitate attacks, including instances where an armed individual assaulted agents.

A high-profile shooting occurred on October 4, when federal agents injured an armed U.S. citizen woman during a confrontation in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood.

This followed a chase that ended in a crash, sparking protests where tear gas was deployed, affecting Chicago Police officers.

Further incidents include the arrest of a Chicago TV producer during an ICE raid, where she was accused of throwing objects at a Border Patrol vehicle.

Activists and residents report increasingly combative federal tactics, but evidence points to so called protesters clashing violently outside ICE facilities.

DHS reports that early this morning in Broadview, federal agents were attacked when 10 vehicles surrounded and rammed their patrol cars, trapping them inside. Agents were forced to exit their vehicles as the attack escalated.



One of the drivers, armed with a semi-automatic… pic.twitter.com/PMzD3dPTEF — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 4, 2025

Local authorities have compounded the issue. Chicago Police were reportedly ordered not to assist ICE agents under attack, a decision criticized by national police unions as a “shocking violation of duty.”

This hands-off approach has left federal agents isolated amid ambushes, contributing to the very chaos Kimmel denies exists.

The violence isn’t merely spontaneous; DHS has uncovered “credible evidence” of coordinated threats. Earlier this week, the department announced that Mexican cartels, in collusion with domestic extremist groups, have placed bounties—up to $50,000—on ICE and CBP officers, specifically targeting operations in Chicago.

These bounties incentivize assassinations and attacks, representing an unprecedented fusion of transnational crime and leftist extremism. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem highlighted this alliance, noting how cartels are enlisting gangs and extremists to execute hits.

FBI assessments corroborate this, warning of escalated violence against ICE facilities by domestic violent extremists.

This intelligence underscores that the chaos is not imagined but a calculated campaign to undermine federal enforcement.

Kimmel’s ludicrous dismissal of chaos aligns with his earlier denial of Antifa’s existence, calling it an “entirely imaginary organization.”

Jimmy Kimmel stated:



"There is no Antifa. This is an entirely imaginary organization. There is not an Antifa."



That’s about as Orwellian as it gets. Legacy media continues to function as Antifa’s propaganda apparatus. pic.twitter.com/zhyrFDCaEg — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 10, 2025

This rhetoric echoes Democratic talking points that downplay organized leftist extremism, even as arrests and DHS probes reveal Antifa-linked networks fueling the violence.

By parroting these denials, late-night hosts like Kimmel serve as mouthpieces for a narrative that ignores the ambushes, bounties, and bloodshed faced by ICE agents daily. The evidence is clear: Chaos exists, driven by real threats that demand a robust response, not dismissal. Pretending otherwise only emboldens those perpetuating the violence.

