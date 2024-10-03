Prosecutors Seek Indefinite Delay In Trial Of Alleged Trump Assassin Over "Complex" Evidence

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday requested an indefinite delay in the upcoming trial of Ryan Routh, the man accused of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump, claiming that a massive trove of evidence has emerged in recent weeks rendering the case "complex," ABC News reports.

According to a Wednesday filing with Florida District Judge Aileen Cannon, prosecutors have gathered too much evidence to proceed to trial - including hundreds of witness interviews, 13 search warrants, and the seizure of "multiple electronic devices" from locations in Florida, Hawaii, and North Carolina. The overwhelming amount of digital data to review - around 4,000 terabytes - allegedly led to the request.

The FBI also continues to conduct forensic tests on other evidence, including "ballistics testing, and fingerprint and DNA comparisons," which will likely require them to prepare several expert witnesses to testify about in advance of Routh's eventual trial. The filing states Routh's defense attorneys did not oppose the government's request to indefinitely delay his trial date. Routh, 58, appeared in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday for his arraignment on attempted assassination charges. Routh's lawyers entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. -ABC News

The delay request came just one day after Judge Cannon had set a tentative trial date of November 18. But with prosecutors still awaiting over 100 subpoena responses and conducting forensic analysis, including ballistics and DNA testing, the government says their case is far from ready to proceed.

Routh allegedly staked out the Trump International Golf Course in Florida for 12 hours on September 15, waiting for the former president to arrive. According to prosecutors, his attempt was thwarted when Secret Service agents spotted a rifle poking through the golf course fence. Routh was later apprehended on I-95.

The incident echoes a previous attempt on Trump's life just two months prior, when gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Crooks' attack injured Trump and left one attendee dead.

h/t Post Millennial