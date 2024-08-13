print-icon
Protesters Block LA's Busiest Freeway, "Demand Immediate Ceasefire" In Gaza

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024 - 06:00 PM

This is becoming absurd. For months, pro-Palestinian protesters have been running amuck across the country, blocking critical infrastructure, such as highways, bridges, and airport terminals. These disruptions are piling up, yet the Biden-Harris administration stays silent. 

The latest disruption occurred Tuesday morning on Los Angeles' busiest highway, the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles. 

Local media outlet KABC explained, "Protesters calling for an arms embargo and a permanent ceasefire in Gaza walked onto the southbound 405 Freeway in Palms."

These protesters are affiliated with IfNotNow, an American Jewish group that opposes the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip. 

Here's more:

The protesters, organized in part by the group IfNotNow Los Angeles, walked onto the freeway around 9 a.m. in the area of Venice Boulevard, creating an instant backup of traffic south of the 10 Freeway.

California Highway Patrol officers quickly responded to the scene, and the group was quickly moved out of traffic lanes. The group, consisting of several dozen people, could then be seen marching south along the freeway shoulder and being escorted off the roadway under the watch of CHP officers.

By 9:40 a.m., all lanes except one were reopened to slow-moving traffic on the freeway.

Scenes of the disruption:

IfNotNow Los Angeles released this statement, "American Jews and allies have shut down the 405 freeway in West Los Angeles in protest of U.S. support for Israel's assault on Gaza," adding:

"With one week to go before the Democratic National Convention, protesters are coalescing around three demands for all elected officials:

  • call for a lasting ceasefire,

  • reject the American Israel Public Affairs Committee,

  • and legislate an arms embargo." 

Imagine how hard the MSM will have to try to hide the protests in Chicago

