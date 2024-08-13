Protesters Block LA's Busiest Freeway, "Demand Immediate Ceasefire" In Gaza

This is becoming absurd. For months, pro-Palestinian protesters have been running amuck across the country, blocking critical infrastructure, such as highways, bridges, and airport terminals. These disruptions are piling up, yet the Biden-Harris administration stays silent.

The latest disruption occurred Tuesday morning on Los Angeles' busiest highway, the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles.

Local media outlet KABC explained, "Protesters calling for an arms embargo and a permanent ceasefire in Gaza walked onto the southbound 405 Freeway in Palms."

These protesters are affiliated with IfNotNow, an American Jewish group that opposes the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

JUST NOW: LA Jews & allies with @IfNotNowLA shut down the 405-S freeway on Tisha B'Av to demand an arms embargo on Israel and an immediate ceasefire.



Tisha B’Av is a day of immense sorrow.



Today, we mourn. Today, we say no more. Today, we say #NotAnotherBomb.



📸: Rocky Douieb pic.twitter.com/KX6mZPsZWT — IfNotNow🔥✡️ (@IfNotNowOrg) August 13, 2024

Here's more:

The protesters, organized in part by the group IfNotNow Los Angeles, walked onto the freeway around 9 a.m. in the area of Venice Boulevard, creating an instant backup of traffic south of the 10 Freeway. California Highway Patrol officers quickly responded to the scene, and the group was quickly moved out of traffic lanes. The group, consisting of several dozen people, could then be seen marching south along the freeway shoulder and being escorted off the roadway under the watch of CHP officers. By 9:40 a.m., all lanes except one were reopened to slow-moving traffic on the freeway.

Scenes of the disruption:

BREAKING: Protesters with IfNotNow have blocked off the 405 freeway in West LA.



They are calling for all elected democracts ahead of the DNC to call got a lasting ceasefire in Gaze, reject AIPAC money, and call for an arms embargo to Israel: pic.twitter.com/fiFFzkkv3o — Jon peltz (@JonnyPeltz) August 13, 2024

The 405 southbound is completely shut down. There are protesters blocking the freeway. It is backed up from Culver City all the way to the valley and beyond. Do not get on the 405 southbound. pic.twitter.com/FhY9xJZN1Y — Barry Poznick (@BarryPoznick) August 13, 2024

#BREAKING | I-405 at Complete Standstill from Protesters

📍#LosAngeles | #California

Police report that 50 to 100 protesters are blocking the southbound 405 Freeway at Venice Boulevard. CHP is currently on the scene. I-405 North to a complete standstill by blocking all lanes and… pic.twitter.com/P3n9yjS6xN — Citizen (@CitizenApp) August 13, 2024

𝐍𝐄𝐖: Pro-Palestinian protesters briefly shut down the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles Tuesday morning calling for the U.S. to end its support for Israel.



The group If Not Now is behind the protest and wrote on social media, “𝐋𝐀 𝐉𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐈𝐟… pic.twitter.com/2eqRixue82 — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 13, 2024

IfNotNow Los Angeles released this statement, "American Jews and allies have shut down the 405 freeway in West Los Angeles in protest of U.S. support for Israel's assault on Gaza," adding:

"With one week to go before the Democratic National Convention, protesters are coalescing around three demands for all elected officials: call for a lasting ceasefire,

reject the American Israel Public Affairs Committee,

and legislate an arms embargo."

