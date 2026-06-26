Psychology Journal Under Fire For Retracting Publication Challenging Claims Of Racism

Authored by Jonathan Turley via JonathanTurley.org,

We have previously discussed academic journals canceling publications that challenge the orthodox views of mainstream scholars. The latest such example can be found in the Journal of the New Zealand College of Clinical Psychologists, which pulled the 2025 article of Arna Mitchell who questioned claims that psychology as a field is a tool of "white power." The editors reportedly declared that such conclusions are "inconsistent" with the publication's "values."

Dr. Kumari Valentine, a psychologist and former editor of the journal, wrote an article raising concerns over the retraction: "The reason given for the removal was not research fraud, plagiarism, ethical misconduct, or factual error. Rather, the NZCCP Council determined that retaining the article was inconsistent with the values of the College and could perpetuate harm to Māori."

The article, "He Wero Ano: Don't Just Tell Me, Show Me How Science and Psychology Are Racist in New Zealand," took issue with the "broad," unsubstantiated claims of systemic racism in "psychology across all levels of the discipline," including that "science itself is a social construct of white Europeans" and "white power."

Mitchell, a Māori woman herself, also took issue with the view that tribal "ways of knowing should be given equal weight to scientific ways of knowing in the training and practice of psychologists in New Zealand."

One would think that such a viewpoint, particularly from a Māori woman, would, at a minimum, be welcomed as a provocative and interesting perspective. However, various readers were less interested in reading it or even responding to it. They campaigned to cancel it.

Some did respond, saying they felt the critique was based on a misunderstanding of Kaupapa Maori psychology. That should also be a welcome perspective in allowing a free exchange of viewpoints on the subject.

Some faculty have cried foul, calling the cancellation raw censorship.

This is reminiscent of the controversy at the Emory Law Journal and the firing of an editor at JAMA.

These controversies are a reflection of the viewpoint intolerance that has taken hold of much of academia, supporting groups, and journals.

Journal retracts paper skeptical of 'white power' in psychology, says it conflicts with 'values'