Pulitzer Winning Washington Post Journalist Busted For Child Porn

A Pulitzer-Prize winning Washington Post journalist was arrested and charged with possession of child porn, DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced Friday.

Photo: Facebook/Tom LeGro @tom.legro

Thomas Pham LeGro, 48, was arrested on Thursday after FBI agents discovered 11 videos of child sexual abuse material on his work laptop during a raid, Pirro's office says, adding that they also found fractured pieces of a hard drive in his hallway, and seized several electronic devices.

After examining LeGro's work laptop, the FBI says it found a "folder that contained 11 videos depicting child sexual abuse material."

LeGro, a veteran journalist who worked at WaPo for 18 years, made his first appearance in District Court of Washington DC on Friday, and has a detention hearing scheduled for next Wednesday, the NY Post reports. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted.

A heavily redacted FBI affidavit against LeGro claims the reporter was linked to multiple E-Gold accounts in 2005 and 2006. E-Gold was a digital payment service that ceased operations after the feds accused the company in 2007 of laundering money for child pornographers. The affidavit notes that the FBI received court approval to monitor LeGro’s internet account in May. -NY Post

LeGro worked for the Post's sports department between 2000-2006, left to work as a reporter and producer for "PBS NewsHour", and then returned to WaPo in 2013. At WaPo, he was part of a team of reporters who won a Pulitzer Prize in 2017 for coverage of former Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore - who was the victim of a disinformation campaign funded by LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman.

The Post was threatened by Moore with a lawsuit after the outlet claimed that he romantically pursued a 14-year-old girl when he was in his 30s - an allegation he vehemently denied.

According to the NY Post, LeGro has been placed on leave.