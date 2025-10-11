Purge Politics: Jeffries Pledges Legal Retaliation When Democrats Take Power

Authored by Jonathan Turley,

On MSNBC’s “All In,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) doubled down on his pledge of legal retaliation against Trump officials and associates if Democrats retake power.

He noted that Trump “sycophants” in the Department of Justice do not have immunity and will be pursued. The statement comes after the indictment of Letitia James for mortgage fraud. The statement suggests that the country could be in store for waves of purge politics in which parties fire or prosecute officials from the prior administration.

The comments come after the charging of Letitia James for mortgage fraud, a move widely viewed as retaliation for her own lawfare record.

On the program, Jeffries was asked about his prior threats of tit-for-tat actions against Trump supporters or enablers.

Host Chris Hayes noted:

“You put a statement out in response to the news of Tish James’s indictment, in which you said, among other things, that those sycophants who aid and abet the president’s schemes will not be able to hide from serious legal consequences of their behavior. They will be held accountable. What do you mean by that?”

Jeffries responded that

“there are so many different corrupt sycophants within the Trump administration, including, but not limited to within the Department of Justice. Now, these people don’t have immunity. And the reality is the statute of limitations is five years, and there will be accountability with the next administration, if not before, when Democrats take back control of the House of Representatives.”

In the meantime, James is claiming victim status in the indictment despite being lawfare’s happiest warrior, who ran on a pledge to nail Trump if elected (without bothering to specify what that crime or offense might be).

James is declaring, “I am fearless.” She is also shameless.

I have been critical of some of these cases, which followed a social media posting in which Trump chastised the Justice Department for not indicting a list of political opponents. Within days, Comey and James were indicted. That posting will feature prominently in the challenges to be filed for vindictive prosecution by both defendants. James is likely to raise the resignation of former acting U.S. Attorney Eric Siebert, who reportedly was forced out after objecting to the basis for indicting James.

Jeffries’ pledge suggests that cycles of purge politics are likely to continue unabated in this country.

