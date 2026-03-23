Quad Amputee Cornhole Pro Accused Of Murder, Tesla Getaway

A quad-amputee professional cornhole player has been accused of shooting a man in Maryland before driving off in his Tesla with the corpse, or dying guy (unclear), leaving everyone stumped.

NEW: Quadruple amputee professional cornhole player accused of murdering someone before driving off in his Tesla.



Dayton Webber, 27, who has no arms & legs and was featured on ESPN, is accused of shooting 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells during an argument.



"Police say Webber… pic.twitter.com/5J1UNoQccB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 23, 2026

Dayton James Webber, 27, is accused of shooting and killing Bradrick Michael Wells, also 27, while the two were arguing in La Plata, Maryland. According to Fox5 DC, the incident occurred in Webber's Tesla SUV, while Wells was in the passenger seat at the time of the alleged shooting.

After the incident, Wells reportedly pulled over and asked two passengers in the back seat to pull Wells out - however they declined to do so and instead called the cops after getting out of the vehicle.

Webber, who had a quadruple amputation as a child due to a blood infection, then fled from the scene, leaving Wells in the Tesla (wait, don't Teslas have cameras inside?).

Wells' body was discovered in a yard on Newport Church Road in Charlotte Hall, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Webber, meanwhile, was found by police at a Charlottesville, Virginia hospital, placed under arrest, and charged as a fugitive from justice. He will now be extradited to Charles County where he'll face first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and other charges.

While you too may be stumped as to how a guy with no arms or legs can shoot a gun or drive, video has emerged of Webber loading a gun, racking the slide, and firing it.

Video posted in January 2024 shows cornhole star Dayton Webber loading and firing a handgun.



Webber is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells in Maryland before driving off with the body in his car.



The American Cornhole League has released the… https://t.co/Jz1wC985bK pic.twitter.com/JUfRm2UgFO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 23, 2026

"It’s early in the investigation, but there’s no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in the shooting and that he acted alone," said Charles County Sheriff's Office's Diane Richardson.

No fingerprints could be found at the scene of the crime. — Mullets & Memes (@brandon_FST) March 23, 2026

Perhaps if he dodges prison Webber can grab some coffee to think things over.

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