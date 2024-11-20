print-icon
Quails On Cocaine: DOGE Shares Examples Of Gross Government Waste

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The newly formed Department of Government Efficiency has shared some examples of the kind of obscene government waste that it will abolish.

The X account of the department shared a video of Senator Rand Paul highlighting absolutely mental programs and studies that the US government has funded recently.

One example was pumping a hundred grand into an experiment to determine whether gin or tequila makes a sunfish more aggressive.

Another involved almost one million dollars towards a study to discover whether cocaine makes Japanese quail more “sexually promiscuous.”

The video also highlights how the government spent $750,000 to determine if Neil Armstrong said “One small step for man” or “one small step for ‘a’ man,” with the outcome determined to be “inconclusive.”

Paul also discovered that $2 million went toward the “construction of a kelp and shellfish nursery in Maine.”

Paul has been doing this for years with his ‘Festivus’ report.

DOGE also highlighted the monumental amounts of money that are unaccounted for in government.

As we previously highlighted, Vivek Ramaswarmy, who is heading up DOGE with Elon Musk, recently announced that DOGE will shut down entire government agencies as part of its effort to abolish waste.

