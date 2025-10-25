Queensland LNP Government Restores Biological Definition Of 'Woman'

Authored by Crystal-Rose Jones via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Queensland’s Minister for Women Fiona Simpson has restored the state’s official definition for a woman.

A sign indicating an 'all gender' facility at Sydney Airport in Australia on Oct. 12, 2025. Susan Mortimer/The Epoch Times

Under the previous Labor government, the definition was widened to encompass “all people who identify as a woman or girl,” according to the Queensland Women and Girls’ Health Strategy 2032 (pdf).

It came amid broader changes to the Human Rights Act in June 2023—coming into affect a year later—which loosened the requirement for changing the official gender on a birth certificate, to the point where children 12 and up could change their gender without needing surgery or treatment.

“Despite repeated claims to the contrary there is no evidence from any jurisdiction to suggest women will have fewer rights, or be less safe, as a result of these changes,” then-Women’s Minister Shannon Fentiman told Parliament in June 2023.

The centre-right Liberal National Party (LNP) and conservative-leaning Katter Australian Party opposed the law at the time.

This year on Sept. 16, KAP Leader Robbie Katter asked the current LNP Minister Simpson for her definition during Question Time.

“Will the minister (a) define ‘women’ as it is used in the Department of Women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships and Multiculturalism; and (b) detail if the minister and department consider transgender people as women?” Katter said.

This week, a response was provided where Simpson officially stated that: “(a) A woman is an adult female human being; and (b) A transgender person is someone whose gender identity is opposite to the sex the person was born with, male or female.”

Fiona Simpson, Queensland LNP minister for women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander partnerships, and multiculturalism at the Queensland Parliament in Brisbane, Australia on Aug. 7, 2025. AAP Image/Darren England

How Many Have Changed Their Official Gender?

Katter also asked Attorney-General Deb Frecklington how many people had changed their gender on their birth certificate since Oct. 27, 2024, when the LNP came to power.

Katter also asked how many people were 16 or under, and how many were aged 16-18.

In turn, Frecklington recently responded to the question saying the Registry of Births, Deaths, and Marriages does “not formally report” on changes as it was “considered sensitive information.”

“Children under 16 seeking to change their sex must have their parents or persons with parental responsibility apply to Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages (RBDM) on their behalf, or must obtain an Order of the Children’s Court,” Frecklington said.

“The BDMR Act requires an assessment of the child by a developmentally informed practitioner confirming that the child understands the meaning and legal implications of altering their record of sex.

“People over the age of 16 are required to provide a statement of support from an adult who has known them for 12 months or more, confirming they believe the application is being made honestly and in good faith.”