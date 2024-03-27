"Queer Princeton Alumni" President Arrested On Child Porn Charges

The President of the "Queer Princeton Alumni" and the Princeton and Harvard Glee Clubs, who also sits on the board of the New York Philharmonic, was charged and arrested over possession of child pornography, according to the Mercer County, NJ Prosecutor's Office.

Roy "Trey" Farmer, 53, a 1993 Princeton grad, was arrested on Friday at a condo he owns in Princeton, across from the university's main entrance. He faces one count of possession of child sexual abuse material, a third-degree felony.

BREAKING: Prominent LGBTQ activist Trey Farmer arrested on child p*rn charges.



Trey is an alumni of Princeton and is President of the “Queer Princeton Alumni” organization. pic.twitter.com/t7GcyZ2e6Z — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 27, 2024

In January, 2024 detectives with the prosecutor's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual in Mercer County had uploaded an item that portrayed child sexual abuse material, the Daily Voice reports. Following an investigation, Roy D. Farmer was identified as a subject.

On Friday, March 22, members of the Mercer County Tactical Response Team, with assistance from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations Trenton, executed a search warrant at an apartment in Princeton owned by Farmer, where detectives seized multiple items of evidentiary value, the prosecutor's office said. -Daily Voice

Farmer has remained in the Mercer County jail since his arrest, and will face a detention hearing on Wednesday in Superior Court of Mercer County in Trenton. The prosecutor's office will argue he be detained pending trial, according to NJ.com.

Farmer has previously served on the boards of the Classic Chamber Concerts, Istanbul State Opera and Ballet, London Symphony Orchestra, Naples Music Club, Opera Naples, the and the StayInMay Festival, according to his bio on the Queer Princeton Alumni website.

According to his bio for the Harvard Glee Club cited by the Daily Voice, he's an 'entrepreneur' who operates companies in the US, Europe and the Middle East.