print-icon
print-icon

Cue The Liberal Meltdown: State Dept. Renames Institute Of Peace

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

The U.S. Institute of Peace - a federally funded think tank created by Congress in 1984 and temporarily dismantled by the Trump administration and DOGE after refusing oversight, deleting financial records, and being indirectly linked to money flows reaching Taliban terror networks - has now been officially rebranded the "Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace," per a State Department post on X. 

"This morning, the State Department renamed the former Institute of Peace to reflect the greatest dealmaker in our nation's history. Welcome to the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace. The best is yet to come," the State Department wrote on X.

Later today, President Trump is set to hold a peace-deal ceremony at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace with Presidents Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Paul Kagame of Rwanda. The two countries are expected to sign a peace agreement.

With the Institute of Peace largely wound down this year, the Trump administration has ended eight wars. Officials are now discussing a potential peace deal with Russia to end the nearly four-year meat grinder in Eastern Europe.

Was the Institute of Peace ever truly about "peace," or did it function more as a cover for overseas diplomacy and shadow-network NGO influence operations ... 

Remember what DOGE uncovered. 

Washington's bureaucratic class is about to have a full-blown "Trump Derangement Syndrome" panic attack over the rebranding.

Loading recommendations...