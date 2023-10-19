Quinn: Is It Worth Fighting For?

Authored by Jim Quinn via The Burning Platform,

“I wish it need not have happened in my time,” said Frodo.

“So do I,” said Gandalf, “and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.” ― J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring

J.R.R. Tolkien wrote his epic Lord of the Rings trilogy during the darkest days of World War II and in the midst of our last Fourth Turning Crisis. As a young man he had experienced the horror of war on the Western Front during World War I, where all but one of his best friends were killed. Tolkien’s novel documents the never ending battle between good and evil.

There are many moments of peril, where the future of Middle Earth depended upon the bravery, courage and tenacity of a few seemingly average hobbits. This was also true of various episodes during the Second World War where the fortitude and courage of the average man turned the tide at Midway, Stalingrad, Normandy, Guadalcanal, and many other battles.

It is becoming clear to me, we are on the verge of both a global war and likely civil war within a relatively short time frame. This is consistent with the expected timing based on previous Fourth Turning Crisis periods in history. Neil Howe, in his new book – The Fourth Turning is Here – also projects violence to increase over the next few years, with a a likely climax in the 2030 to 2033 time frame. The climax will reveal the clear winners and losers from the coming conflicts. Of course, the entire world could lose if the psychopaths calling the shots are insane enough to initiate Armageddon.

I wish this Fourth Turning hadn’t happened in my time, but we don’t get to choose the times we inhabit. We are all unwilling participants in a historical crisis which will determine the fates of future generations and falling empires, creating heroes and villains who will occupy passages in history tomes, read by school children a century from now during the next Fourth Turning. We can’t avoid this Fourth Turning and turn time back to seasons gone by, just as once you enter the harsh stormy dark days of winter, you can’t turn time back to the peaceful warm idyllic days of Fall.

We have to navigate the stormy days ahead and all we can do is try to make the time we have left on this earth be worthwhile and make a difference. We are truly in an epic battle between good and evil. The Eye of Sauron (aka the Deep State Surveillance Consortium) and the morally bankrupt minions doing the bidding of the globalist Great Reset cabal, are the enemy of humanity and must be fought to the death.

There still is some good in this world, and it is worth fighting for. Whether it be passive Irish Democracy resistance, ridiculing and embarrassing the enemy, bartering to deny the government their taxes, growing your own food, raising your own livestock, or ultimately taking up arms when this crisis goes hot, we have to fight for what is good and decent in this world. Why else are we on this earth than to do whatever it takes to insure our children and their children inhabit a planet where humanity, family, humility, and community are valued, while greed, depravity, selfishness and glorifying the individual are scorned and discarded?

We are clearly headed toward global and domestic armed conflict. You just need to look around to see what’s going down. Fear and denial are your internal enemy, which must be overcome to face the real enemy. You should be paranoid, because your own government is your enemy. The destroyers have seized control of our country and will not relinquish their wealth, power and control, unless we defeat them on the battlefield. War must be. Is our love for that what we cherish worth fighting for? We’ll see shortly.

“War must be, while we defend our lives against a destroyer who would devour all; but I do not love the bright sword for its sharpness, nor the arrow for its swiftness, nor the warrior for his glory. I love only that which they defend.” ― J.R.R. Tolkien, The Two Towers