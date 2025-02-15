Watch: Rachel Maddow Caught In Massive Self-Own With 'Armored Cybertruck' Fake News

Liberals are frothing at the mouth over Elon Musk and DOGE's access to sensitive information as they sift through expenditures at the US Treasury, USAID, and other departments.

And after weeks of throwing the most transparently telling tantrums over auditing the US government and slashing waste, fraud, and abuse, the left thought they'd NAILED Musk, DropSiteNews - a spinoff founded by former reporters from "The Intercept"

According to DropSite, the State Department was "forecast" to pay for a $400 million contract for armored Teslas in 2025, referencing a State Department spreadsheet that referenced $400 million worth of "Armored Tesla" vehicles. The spreadsheet was then mysteriously changed to exclude "Tesla" from the line item.

The report was soon picked up by NPR and the New York Times,

Except, nobody did basic journalism until it was too late - because it was the Biden administration that originally included the potential procurement, and the spreadsheet was wiped of Tesla references in December 2024 - also by the Biden administration.

And of course, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow peddled the lie that "Musk has convinced the government to spend $400 million on armored Tesla’s. Definitely not corrupt and ripping us all off?"

Except, That was all done under Biden.

