Radical Democrat Claims 'The N Word' Causes Cancer, Diabetes, Heart Disease In Black People

Former New York City Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman claimed during a CNN appearance that racism against black people causes them to contract serious illnesses.

Bowman suggested that hearing racist slurs is a direct cause of cancer, diabetes and heart disease among black Americans.

“The problem is we’re not dealing with America’s original sin,” Bowman blathered, adding “this disease of hate and racism towards black and brown people and sexism towards women and anti-LGBTQ sentiment, we are not dealing with that.”

According to racebaiting grifter Jamal Bowman Black people have high rates of obesity, heart disease, and cancer because of their fear of being called the N word. 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mACogMBfFi — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) June 26, 2025

Addressing the token Republican on the panel, Bowman stated “Your colleagues in the Republican Party do not hold each other accountable when it comes to the racism that comes from the party on a consistent basis.”

“Where you are calm about this,” Bowman contiuned to rant, “I’m a black man in America. The reason why heart disease—listen to what I’m saying—the reason why heart disease and cancer and obesity and diabetes are bigger in the black community is because of the stress we carry from having to deal with being called the n-word directly or indirectly every day.”

Providing no evidence whatsoever, Bowman added, “If your colleagues would listen and try to learn and engage and grow and stop being so hateful, we could have a better country, but unfortunately we’re still here.”

When a white panelist stated “I feel your passion, and I understand where you’re coming from, I really really do—” Bowman yelled, “we have cops beat black people to death and they’re acquitted.”

Absolutely unhinged.

Yea no.. it’s all genetic. Fallow the science and thank me later! — Luke man (@luke_paponette) June 26, 2025

Maybe he should tell his fellow black people to stop calling one another that constantly, if it’s effecting their health so negatively even the songs are riddled with that slur. — Sheila 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@SheilaGWM) June 26, 2025

I'm surprised he didn't blame diabetes on pulling fire alarms in congress — Kildzr (@kildzr) June 26, 2025

The party of the mentally ill — daniel sullivan (@daniels37617783) June 26, 2025

Victim mentality. — akSloper (@aksloper) June 26, 2025

And yet they don’t support RFK jr banning soft drinks and processed food from being purchased with food stamps 🤔 — Jennifer McVay (@jennfcookrn) June 26, 2025

This is what @CNN is…. complete and utter horseshit. It is beyond repair and needs to be bled dry. — TaborJohn (@TaborJohn1) June 26, 2025

