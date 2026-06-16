Radical Woke Mount Sinai Hospital Exposed: DEI, Child Sex Changes & Epstein Ties Prioritized Over Patients

Authored by Tate Rosentreter via The Center Square;

Consumer protection organization Consumers’ Research began a campaign Monday highlighting New York City-based nonprofit Mount Sinai Hospital's prioritization of what Consumers' calls the hospital's woke and political ideology as well as having what it says are questionable partnerships such as ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Executive director of Consumers’ Research Will Hild told The Center Square that “Mount Sinai is another example of a nonprofit hospital that has seemingly abandoned its core mission of patient care in favor of a radical political agenda.”

“The hospital has a history of prioritizing radical causes like DEI, child sex-change procedures, and climate activism, and has maintained a deeply troubling and disturbing relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, accepting donations and giving him special access to doctors and hospital resources,” Hild said.

“This behavior by nonprofit health systems like Mount Sinai should be investigated for supporting these political agendas at taxpayers' expense,” Hild said.

Hild told The Center Square that “Consumers’ Research is exposing nonprofit hospitals for using taxpayer dollars and federal revenue streams and benefits to put politics over patients.”

“Taxpayers and elected officials need to be aware that health systems are misusing their resources and these practices need to be examined by lawmakers,” Hild said.

Mount Sinai media relations has not yet responded to The Center Square’s request for comment.

Included in Consumers’ Research’s campaign are a mobile billboard circling the Mount Sinai campus, a website, and “targeted digital around Capitol Hill.”

The mobile billboard displays statements such as Mount Sinai “performed over 130 sex change procedures on kids,” “provides transgender resources for 8-year-olds,” and has ties to Epstein.

Consumers’ Research’s website campaign goes further in depth, showcasing the hospital’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, transgender ideology promotion, climate activism and “questionable partnerships.”

According to the campaign, Mount Sinai operates an Office for Health Data, Outcomes, and Engagement Strategy “to promote health equity cultural awareness.”

Additionally, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai’s Institute for Health Equity Research “hosted ‘conversations on health equity,’” the campaign revealed.

As far as promoting transgender ideology goes, Mount Sinai’s Keith Haring Youth Gender Center provides care for “transgender and gender diverse youth.

Additionally, the Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery “offers hormone therapy, transgender intervention surgeries, and other services for transgender patients,” Consumers’ Research campaign stated, while transgender resources are provided by Mount Sinai to children “as young as 8-years-old.”

From 2019 to 2023, Mount Sinai performed 139 sex change interventions on minors, according to Do No Harm’s database and Consumers’ Research’s campaign.

As mentioned, Mount Sinai is also involved in climate activism with a statement on its webpage entitled “Sustain Mount Sinai” stating: “Reducing our carbon footprint is not just an operational goal; it is an essential part of building a healthier future.”

Consumers’ Research campaign also outlines Mount Sinai’s “concerning, longstanding” relationship with convicted sex offender Epstein, beginning in 2008 when “after his sex crime conviction, Epstein donated at least $250,000 to Mount Sinai and sponsored various events and projects.”