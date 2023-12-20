Ramaswamy Threatens To Boycott Colorado Primary, Turley Rages, And Luntz Warns Of 'Backfiring' Lawfare Against Trump

In response to the Colorado Supreme Court's Tuesday ruling that former President Donald Trump is ineligible to run for president in the state under the 14h Amendment's "insurrection clause," Vivek Ramaswamy has vowed to withdraw from the Colorado GOP primary ballot - and has demanded that fellow candidates Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie and Nikki Haley do the same.

"This is what an *actual* attack on democracy looks like," Ramaswamy wrote on X. "in an un-American, unconstitutional, and *unprecedented* decision, a cabal of Democrat judges are barring Trump from the ballot in Colorado."

"I pledge to *withdraw* from the Colorado GOP primary unless Trump is also allowed to be on the state’s ballot, and I demand that Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and Nikki Haley to do the same immediately," he continued, adding "or else they are tacitly endorsing this illegal maneuver which will have disastrous consequences for our country."

Ramaswamy further opined on the legality of the move:

The 14th Amendment was part of the “Reconstruction Amendments” that were ratified following the Civil War. It was passed to prohibit former Confederate military and political leaders from holding high federal or state office. These men had clearly taken part in a rebellion against the United States: the Civil War. That makes it all the more absurd that a left-wing group in Colorado is asking a federal court to disqualify the 45th President on the same grounds, equating his speech to rebellion against the United States. And there’s another legal problem: Trump is not a former “officer of the United States,” as that term is used in the Constitution, meaning Section 3 does not apply. As the Supreme Court explained in Free Enterprise Fund v. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (2010), an “officer of the United States” is someone appointed by the President to aid him in his duties under Article II, Section 2. The term does not apply to elected officials, and certainly not to the President himself.

Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley called the Colorado decision "hands down the most anti-democratic opinions I’ve seen in my lifetime," while the country is a "powder keg" that the Court is throwing matches at.

"This country is a powder keg and this court is just throwing matches at it. This is hands down the most anti-democratic opinions I’ve seen in my lifetime.”pic.twitter.com/04TaVn1oat — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 20, 2023

Republican pollster Frank Luntz - no fan of Trump, warned CNN that Colorado's decision "will make Trump's poll numbers rise," and that "Trump is now even more likely to beat Biden."

I spoke with @PamelaBrownCNN about why Trump is now even more likely to win next November. pic.twitter.com/ENwSaKoFCR — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 20, 2023

It seems that Democrats are doing Trump's work for him. At this point he can probably just golf his way to the White House in 2024.