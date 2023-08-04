Ramaswamy Wins Lawsuit Against World Economic Forum After Being Labeled A 'Young Global Leader'

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Republican Vivek Ramaswamy has recorded a victory against the World Economic Forum in court, after the globalist organisation named him one of their ‘Young Global Leaders’ against his will.

Ramaswamy, who is running a presidential campaign, explained that he “explicitly rejected their ridiculous award,” two years ago and that Klaus Schwabb’s outfit “repeatedly failed to remove my name despite escalating demands. So I sued them. And we just succeeded.”

He claimed that “I’ve been the leading opponent in America of the World Economic Forum’s agenda.”

I've been the leading opponent in America of the World Economic Forum's agenda, through two books & my most recent company Strive which finally put BlackRock & the ESG movement on their back foot. Two years ago, WEF tried to throw false bait by naming me a “Young Global Leader”… pic.twitter.com/wRVhLc3x9B — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 1, 2023

He further noted that the WEF “met all of my demands in the lawsuit: public apology & disavowal and a commitment to never name someone again without their explicit permission.”

He also posted an image of a letter of apology sent by the WEF:

Ramaswamy promised to gift the financial settlement to the America First Policy Institute “because it stands for *American* interests against the WEF agenda.”

“The Great Uprising will defeat the Great Reset – just like we did in 1776,” Ramaswamy vowed.

Despite the candidate’s disavowal of the globalist organisation, some still don’t trust him:

He isnt a sleeper. He spent the last 3 years endorsing the WEFs covid coup and lambasting those who didnt want to wear the globalist slave masks.



He started a company solely intending to cash in on mandate victim tracking.



He is totally just what he appears: a pharma plant. — Abalone Coastal (@AbaloneCoastal) August 1, 2023

Ramaswamy was literally on a taskforce that locked down Iowa.



His tweets from the plandemic era show he is an authoritarian covid zealot.



Anyone who thought filthy, random cloth masks, worn without any SOPs were helpful is completely dunderheaded and should not be running. — Abalone Coastal (@AbaloneCoastal) August 1, 2023

At the very least this shows that American politicians do not want to be associated with the likes of the WEF and that it is actually damaging to their chances of success.

