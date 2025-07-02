Is Rand Paul About To Finally Nail Fauci?

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

GOP Senator Rand Paul announced Monday that he intends to subpoena Anthony Fauci to testify regarding his role in the development of COVID-19.

Ironically, because Fauci accepted a ‘pardon’ from Joe Biden’s autopen, it means he cannot invoke the Fifth Amendment.

This opens up the possibility of perjury charges should Fauci withhold the truth while under oath.

🚨 BREAKING: Sen. Rand Paul is preparing to SUBPOENA Dr. Fauci to testify about his role in COVID-19



Since Fauci accepted a “pardon” from Biden, he is NOT allowed to plead the fifth in this instance.



And if he lies under oath, he can be ARRESTED for perjury.



Fauci is SWEATING… pic.twitter.com/15CSiFY8Th — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 30, 2025

Appearing on Fox News, Paul explained “I’ve been trying for over three years to get non-classified records about the decision to fund the research in Wuhan, and it’s been denied.”

“But I can tell you under Secretary Kennedy, under Jay Bhattacharya, the records are beginning to flow,” Paul added.

“And what we’re discovering is yes they did debate whether or not it was gain of function,” Paul continued, referring to communications between Fauci and his cohorts.

“Fauci is going to need come back in,” Paul urged, noting “There will be an interview either voluntarily or involuntarily.”

The Senate is now gearing up to subpoena Fauci to testify under oath. The American people deserve complete transparency on the origins of COVID-19. The pandemic killed millions of people and shut down global economies.



Federal and state governments used the pandemic as a… pic.twitter.com/RwXE9Ksy37 — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) June 30, 2025

The coronavirus outbreak brought the world’s attention to the dangers of gain-of-function research. This kind of research occurs when a virus is manipulated to increase its strength or contagiousness—literally, causing it to gain a function.



Anthony Fauci continued to repeat the… pic.twitter.com/8kbaY2z7Qe — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) June 30, 2025

You don’t need to be convinced that the COVID-19 virus originated from a lab leak to recognize the imminent need for oversight mechanisms – the mere possibility that the virus could have emerged from such risky research should be more than enough to prompt decisive action.



Gain… — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) June 30, 2025

That’s why I introduced the Risky Research Review Act—to codify permanent independent oversight of dangerous scientific research funded by U.S. taxpayers. The bill establishes anindependent Life Sciences Research Security Board to safeguard public health, safety, and national… pic.twitter.com/lwGrMQ5f9d — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) June 30, 2025

I didn’t just call out Fauci — I referred him for prosecution under both Biden and Trump.



Now, I’m subpoenaing his testimony before Congress. — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) June 30, 2025

Paul clearly has more chance of bringing Fauci to justice now RFK Jr. is in office.

This is actually quite different, given he’s no longer in power, and HHS can provide any and all info Rand needs to nab Fauci. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 30, 2025

Kennedy himself has made it clear he believes Fauci is directly liable for creating COVID and causing the pandemic.

🚨 WOW! RFK Jr. just said he believes Fauci received a “pardon” because he was liable for creating the coronavirus



Fauci MUST be dragged to testify in front of Congress NOW! If he lies, ARREST HIM ON THE SPOT!



He should NOT be a free man. pic.twitter.com/9mQ930ytng — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 30, 2025

Fauci has a lot to answer for.

