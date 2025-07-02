print-icon
print-icon

Is Rand Paul About To Finally Nail Fauci?

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

GOP Senator Rand Paul announced Monday that he intends to subpoena Anthony Fauci to testify regarding his role in the development of COVID-19. 

Ironically, because Fauci accepted a ‘pardon’ from Joe Biden’s autopen, it means he cannot invoke the Fifth Amendment.

This opens up the possibility of perjury charges should Fauci withhold the truth while under oath.

Appearing on Fox News, Paul explained “I’ve been trying for over three years to get non-classified records about the decision to fund the research in Wuhan, and it’s been denied.”

“But I can tell you under Secretary Kennedy, under Jay Bhattacharya, the records are beginning to flow,” Paul added.

“And what we’re discovering is yes they did debate whether or not it was gain of function,” Paul continued, referring to communications between Fauci and his cohorts.

“Fauci is going to need come back in,” Paul urged, noting “There will be an interview either voluntarily or involuntarily.”

Paul clearly has more chance of bringing Fauci to justice now RFK Jr. is in office.

Kennedy himself has made it clear he believes Fauci is directly liable for creating COVID and causing the pandemic.

Fauci has a lot to answer for.

*  *  *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Loading...