Rand Paul Warns Trump War In Venezuela Will 'Fracture' MAGA Movement

Via The Libertarian Institute

Senator Rand Paul said that President Donald Trump’s warmongering in Latin America could fracture the GOP.

"I think once there’s an invasion of Venezuela, or if they decide to re-up the subsidies and the gifts to Ukraine, I think you’ll see a splintering and a fracturing of the movement that has supported the President," Paul told Margret Brennan on Sunday. "I think a lot of people, including myself, were attracted to the president because of his reticence to get us involved in foreign war."

Paul has been highly critical of the President ordering strikes on drug boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. The US has destroyed 22 ships, killing at least 83 people. The Senator has condemned the strikes as extrajudicial killings.

The US has engaged in a massive military buildup in the Caribbean and threatened Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Multiple reports have said the White House is preparing for strikes in Venezuela.

Paul pointed to Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio for pushing regime change in Caracas.

"I think it’s clear that Senator Rubio, as a senator, was very much an advocate of regime change," he explained.

Fractures have already emerged within Trump’s MAGA movement over his foreign policy. Some conservative commentators have demanded that Tucker Carlson and others be removed from the movement over their stance on Israel.

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene recently announced her resignation from Congress after sparring with Trump on the Jeffrey Epstein files, Israel, and Venezuela.

Sen. Paul has been loudly saying Congress must be involved and it either meets the legal definition of war or not...

The Admin is pretending we’re “at war” with Venezuela to justify blowing up boats all without a vote, without transparency, and without answering to Congress. If it’s war, declare it. If it’s not, stop acting like it is. pic.twitter.com/ATntKrnvpr — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 24, 2025

Multiple polls have shown that invading Venezuela is widely unpopular with Americans. A Reuters/Ipsos poll from last week has found "just 21% of Americans support the idea of using the US military to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, results that come amid a series of reports that the Trump administration is considering a regime change war in Venezuela."