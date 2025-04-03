Rape, Violent Crime Explodes Even Higher In Germany; Number Of "Non-German" Suspects Up

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Violent crime and sexual assault cases have increased in number even further in Germany, according to police statistics.

The number of “non-German” suspects has also risen by over 7 and a half percent, according to the figures seen by German newspaper Die Welt.

The statistics show that violent crime as a whole was up by 1.5 per cent in 2024, a new record high for the country.

1/ German federal crime stats for 2024 are out:

▶️ Overall violent crime up 1.5% over 2023, which itself was a 15-year high.

▶️ Homicide +.9%

▶️ Violent sex offenses +9.3%

▶️ Aggravated assault +2.4%

▶️ Robbery -3.7% https://t.co/hYxhZ76xbj — Andrew Hammel (@AndrewHammel1) March 29, 2025

The report states that the number of murder and manslaughter cases are up by almost 1 per cent in a year, while serious sexual crimes including rape and sexual assault leading to death have risen by a whopping 9.3 per cent in 2024.

3/ ▶️ Overall crime dropped slightly, mostly owing to the German government's decision to legalize cannabis (the number of cannabis offenses dropped 53%).

▶️ Number of non-German suspects overall stable at just under 50%, 17.5% of criminal suspects are asylum-seekers. — Andrew Hammel (@AndrewHammel1) March 29, 2025

As we have previously noted, the “non-German” suspects aspect is also misleading given that many of the “German” suspects of crimes are really foreigners who have obtained German citizenship, or they are Second or third generation migrants.

2023’s stats revealed that violent crime in Germany rocketed to a 15 year high, and 2024’s stats show that it continues to climb.

Over 41 percent of all crime suspects in Germany are foreigners, despite only representing 15 percent of the total population. Foreign migrants were also responsible for 58.5 percent of all violent crimes.

Meanwhile, the new German government coalition, which is likely to be the Christian Democrats (CDU) and the Social Democrats (SPD) is looking to ban “lies,” according to a working paper that emerged from the group “culture and media” between the two parties.

What constitutes ‘lies’ you might ask. Well, Bild newspaper received a copy of the working paper, which outlines “disinformation and fake news” as threats to democracy.

Given that anything that goes against the leftist government narrative is deemed to be ‘disinformation’, you can see where this is headed.

Another part of the paper addresses “hate and agitation.” Again, you can see where that’s heading.

As we previously highlighted, District council member Marie-Thérèse Kaiser of the AfD Party was found guilty of ‘incitement’ by a district court after she posted a link to the government’s own statistics on crimes committed by migrants, specifically rape, and asked why they are so disproportionately high.

Opposition parties on the right, including AfD, have continually argued that the data shows the urgent need for a cap on immigration, and have argued that such ‘integration’ policies are a key component of the coalition government’s race to naturalize millions of foreigners, thereby masking the truth of who is behind the crime surge.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.