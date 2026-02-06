Rashida Tlaib's Terror Ties Under Scrutiny In New Watchdog Report

A damning new report from ISGAP Action has thrust Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) back into the spotlight, this time with allegations that extend beyond rhetoric and directly involve national security.

U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib outside the Capitol Building in Washington DC. on Oct. 18, 2023.Celal Gunes / Anadolu via Getty Images

The nonpartisan group released findings that detail what it describes as a disturbing and recurring pattern of connections between the “Squad” member and individuals and organizations tied to designated terrorist groups, including Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

“As a sitting member of the United States Congress, Tlaib’s repeated engagement with figures who promote or excuse terrorism and antisemitic ideology presents a challenge to the integrity of democratic institutions, congressional ethics, and national security,” the report’s executive summary states.

The report raises serious questions about whether her presence in Congress poses a risk to national security and whether she has crossed a line that should trigger expulsion.

She has previously faced formal censure efforts in the House twice. In November 2023, she was censured for promoting false narratives about the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks and using rhetoric widely viewed as antisemitic. The resolution cited her defense of Hamas as justified resistance within 24 hours of the attack, the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust, as well as her spreading a false claim that Israel bombed the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital despite contrary U.S. and Israeli intelligence assessments.

A second censure resolution was introduced in September 2025 after her appearance at the People’s Conference for Palestine, where she was accused of promoting and cheering on terrorism and antisemitism.

But her rhetoric isn’t the only red flag. Between 2020 and 2025, Tlaib's campaign and leadership PAC funneled nearly $600,000 to Unbought Power, a consulting firm run by Rasha Mubarak. Mubarak previously worked with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), an organization named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 2009 Holy Land Foundation terror financing trial. She also held roles with the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights and Alliance for Global Justice, both of which have faced scrutiny for their ties to Hamas and PFLP-aligned networks. The payments, earmarked for fundraising consulting, were documented in Federal Election Commission filings and have drawn sharp criticism.

The ISGAP report also highlights Tlaib's participation in events featuring known extremists. “For instance, Tlaib has shared the stage with Wisam Rafeedie, a convicted PFLP operative, and spoken at events where banners of Samidoun (a group designated as a terror proxy by the U.S. government) were prominently displayed,” the report explains. “Her comments at these events have included the glorification of ‘martyrs’ and calls for continued resistance, aligning her rhetoric with the ideological framework of jihadist organizations.”

The PFLP has a long and brutal history. In August 2019, a PFLP cell detonated an explosive device that killed 17-year-old Israeli Rina Shnerb and seriously injured her father and brother at a natural spring near the Dolev settlement in the West Bank. Israel arrested 50 PFLP members in the aftermath, seizing guns and bomb-making equipment. The attack was led by Samer Mina Salim Arbid, who personally triggered the bomb remotely.

Currently, there is no evidence that Tlaib has violated 18 U.S. Code §2339B, the federal statute that criminalizes providing material support to designated foreign terrorist organizations. However, according to ISGAP Action, “certain patterns of engagement—such as appearing alongside individuals linked to such groups or echoing their rhetoric—raise serious ethical and national security concerns.”

Based on the current evidence, protected political speech and congressional immunity make legal action unlikely, but ISGAP Action argues that “the consistency and context of these associations may warrant further public scrutiny and oversight by congressional bodies.”

Despite the mounting evidence of ties to terror-linked individuals and organizations, no member of Congress has moved to expel her from the House of Representatives. However, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) seems to believe action is absolutely necessary.

If true, we should immediately vote to remove her from Congress. This is not political. This is not partisan. This is a matter of national security. https://t.co/zf0IXK2F6u — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 5, 2026

It is unlikely that action will be taken. Nevertheless, the report makes clear that Tlaib's conduct demonstrates how extremist ideologies can infiltrate mainstream democratic institutions, even the U.S. Congress.