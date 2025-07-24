Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Delivers Masterclass In Dealing With MSM Journalist

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh delivered an epic masterclass, taking the high ground in response to a loaded bullsh*t question from a MSM reporter, skillfully avoiding the trap.

During Harbaugh's press conference at Ravens training camp on Wednesday, a reporter asked the elite NFL coach:

"In the past, Donald Trump has said denigrating things about Baltimore, including, 'No human beings would want to live there.' Umm, as a prominent representative of Baltimore..." Harbaugh jumped into action, stopping the reporter in his tracks, and responded: "Why would you frame the question - I would've framed that question like, 'You got a chance to go visit with the president, man. What was that experience like?' "It was amazing. It was awesome. And I promise you, I root for our president. I want our president to be successful just like I want my quarterback to be successful and I want my team to be successful. "It was an amazing experience. It's not often you get invited to do something like that as a family. We were there, my daughter was there, Jim's daughters were there. My mom and dad were there. My mom and President Trump - just seeing how he treated her was really meaningful. That's the fourth president [I've met]. Jim has met seven presidents so he's got the lead on me. ... "I had the chance to meet President Obama twice. Incredible experience. Had a chance to meet President Biden, when he was vice president, in Iraq. I spent a lot of time with him in Iraq, which was amazing."

Athletes and coaches should take notice of how Harbaugh skillfully navigated an attempted MSM ambush by a left-wing reporter.

As for Trump's comments about Baltimore from years ago ... he's not wrong. The struggling city is the result of over half a century of corrupt Democratic leadership, transforming the metro area from one of the nation's leading manufacturing hubs into a crime-infested wasteland that businesses and residents have been fleeing for years. The population in the metro area has since crashed to a 100-year low.

