"Read Ludwig von Mises, Motherf**kers!" - Brazilian UFC Fighter's Victory Speech Pumps Austrian Economics

While the Middle East wobbled on the precipice of World War III on Saturday, a Brazilian UFC fighter gave us hope by using his victory speech to deliver an emphatic endorsement of Austrian economics, Ludwig von Mises, the First Amendment and gun rights.

Renato Moicano's televised speech came after he pulled off a comeback win over Jalin Turner at Las Vegas. Joe Rogan joined him in the ring to discuss the fight, but Moicano had other priorities, and proceeded to drop a profanity-peppered liberty bomb on the T-Mobile Arena crowd and a worldwide audience:

“I’m a huge advocate of the First Amendment. Today, of course I want the $300k bonus but they not going to give [it to me] because somebody say, 'hey, this is fucking Disney, you cannot curse'…so I’m not going to do my speech, but... First off all I love America. I love the Constitution. I love the First Amendment. I want to carry all the fucking guns. I love private property. And let me tell you something: If you care about your fucking country, read Ludwig von Mises and the six lessons of the Austrian economic school, motherfuckers!”

Renato “Money” Moicano uses his post fight speech to shout out the 1st Amendment & Ludwig von Mises #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/NlgHcV8Z1J — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) April 14, 2024

By "six lessons of the Austrian economic school," Moicano was referring to a concise, 106-page Ludwig von Mises book, "Economic Policy: Thoughts for Today and Tomorrow." Among the best-selling Mises works, it's broken into six sections: Capitalism, Socialism, Interventionism, Inflation, Foreign Investment, and Policies and Ideas. (The Brazilian version's title translates to "The Six Lessons.")

The lessons are transcribed from a series of lectures Mises delivered at the University of Buenos Aires in 1959. Per the book's description, "Mises had urged Argentina to turn from dictatorship and socialism toward full liberty, so there is a special urgency behind the cool logic employed here. The book's continued popularity is due to its clarity of exposition on the ways in which economic policy affects everyone."



Eager to follow Moicano's directive? Via the Mises Institute, you can read the book online, download a PDF for free, or buy a paper copy from the Mises Bookstore for just eight Federal Reserve notes. It's likely that plenty of people are already buried in their homework: On Saturday night, UFC fans and others dove into web searches to see what Moicano was talking about...

...while libertarians and Austrian economics devotees raced to share Moicano's speech on social media:

During the biggest fight card in human history one of the baddest mfers on the planet said "read Ludwig von Mises motherfuckers"



Yeah...I'm thinking we're back

-John Wick Voice https://t.co/L9CHWDVVX1 — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) April 14, 2024

He knows more about economics than the people running the country's monetary policy. — TheLastDon (@TheLastDon222) April 14, 2024

Rothbard's bottom up populism beats top down intellectual production once again. https://t.co/8JKR6K4qoO — Jeff Deist (@jeffdeist) April 14, 2024

Elite human capital behavior is when you turn the library into Drag Queen Story Hour, low-IQ chud behavior is when UFC fighters tell you to read Ludwig von Mises and the Austrian economic school. https://t.co/3CPzce6jYk — James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) April 14, 2024

Ludwig von Mises is a cheat code to understanding Bitcoin. https://t.co/Af5ytiq4TV — Kevin McKernan (@Kevin_McKernan) April 14, 2024

"If you care about your fucking country, read Ludwig von Mises and the six lessons of the Austrian economic school, motherfuckers."- @moicanoufc



Weimar vibes intensify. 🇩🇪



The tipping point is closer than you think, got Bitcoin? pic.twitter.com/TkAidwU2Yf — Luke Mikic⚡️🇸🇻🇦🇺 9-5 Escape Artist (@LukeMikic21) April 14, 2024

@moicanoufc venceu sua luta hoje no #UFC300 e mandou a real:

"Se você se importa com seu país, leia Mises!" pic.twitter.com/qPm37rlldt — Instituto Mises Brasil - IMB (@Mises_Brasil) April 14, 2024

The #LibertarianMoment UFC edition:



'I love America, I love the Constitution...If you care about your fucking country, read Ludwig von Mises and the six lessons of the Austrian economic school, motherfuckers." #RenatoMoicano #UFC300 #libertarian Via https://t.co/fIcAZLdaCo pic.twitter.com/lJCyM00C0w — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) April 14, 2024