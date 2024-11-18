A Real Life Example Of How Democrats Claim To Save You Money

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

This example is about as Orwellian as one can find...

It involves a proposed $15 vehicle tax for entering New York City.

Please listen to New York Governor Kathy Hochul explain how she is saving taxpayers 40 percent in her Orwellian Video.

.@GovKathyHochul: "We’re saving you 40%" by starting to charge $9 to enter Manhattan instead of $15 as we originally planned; "this lower toll will save daily commuters nearly $1,500 annually." pic.twitter.com/rOWLY963j8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 16, 2024

Math Lesson from Governor Kathy Hochul

From day one, I have made affordability for New Yorkers a top priority. I always have and I always will fight to put more money in the pockets of everyday New Yorkers. That’s why, back in June, I stood up on behalf of hard working families and simply said no, no to a new $15 congestion toll that at that particular time was just too much. Too many people are worried about high costs, groceries, rent, child care. These are real challenges to our families. …. As governor, it is my job to make decisions that take into account the needs of all working New Yorkers. So, I made the decision to put the congestion pricing on pause while we devise a different path forward. I believe no New Yorker should have to pay a penny more than absolutely necessary. … You heard that correctly. It was $15 before and now it is $9. That is a 40 percent reduction. This lower toll will save daily commuters nearly $1,500 annually. And that kind of money makes a big difference for our families

How to Save Money New York Style

Step One: Announce a $3,750 tax on commuters

Step Two. Announce a hold on the tax until after the election.

Step Three: Reduce the tax to $2,250

Step Four: Explain how this was a new path forward

Step Five: Proudly brag about saving New Yorkers $1,500

This is so preposterously stupid that I wonder how many can possibly believe what she is saying.

But since she seems serious, she should have started at $30 thereby saving New Yorkers an amazing $5,200 per year.

How do these idiots keep getting elected?