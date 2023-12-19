"Reality Is At Fault": Tucker Sits Down With Babylon Bee's Seth Dillon

Tucker Carlson sat down recently with Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon - whose unfair ban at the hands of woke Twitter censors resulted in Elon Musk's purchase of the platform and subsequent release of the Twitter Files - internal communications which revealed that the social media giant was essentially a government sock-puppet that controlled the flow of information.

According to Carlson, Dillon isn't just a humorist, but as a modern-day prophet based on the sheer number of times that Babylon Bee headlines have come true (we recommend reading the actual articles too - as they're absolutely hilarious).

"It turns out and we went through quite a few examples of the Babylon Bee's parody stories that have come true in dozens, scores, nearly 100 cases," said Carlson, who asked Dillon: "So when you see the news story that confirms what you thought was a pretty out there joke, what's your reaction?"

"I mean, we're getting accustomed to it at this point," Dillon replied. "It's reached a level where it's almost impossible to tell the difference between what's reported as facts by the news media and what someone with a dark sense of humor has made up.”

It's tough to beat reality

Discussing the challenges of satire, Dillon quipped: "Imagine if your job is to write jokes funnier than what Democrats are doing in real life," noting the inherent difficulty in satirizing clownworld."Imagine if your job is to write jokes that are funnier than a Kamala Harris speech. It's challenging. It's actually very challenging."

Predictive Parody: When Satire Precedes Reality

The pair then discussed the multitude of instances the Bee’s satirical headlines pre-empted actual news, like the electric car mandates during power shortages, or people collapsing after taking the Covid-19 vaccine which carried the headline, "Experts say they don't know what thing is causing everyone to suddenly collapse, but it's definitely not that one thing, or "Government Disinformation Board Determines All Criticism Of Government Disinformation Board To Be Disinformation."

"It’s comical...we’re just reporting the news," Dillon joked, underlining how satire, in its exaggeration, is often right on the mark.

Speaking of fact checkers, the two discussed the absurdity of the 'fact checking' industrial complex - with Dillon expressing both amusement and frustration with fact-checkers who take Babylon Bee's satire at face value, indicating a broader issue with idiots in the media and their grasp of satire.

"You know, so you have these things...we’ll publish a joke that’s clearly a satirical joke, but everybody thinks it’s true," Dillon said, adding "Reality is at fault for that."

Of course, let's not forget that the MSM loves to 'play dumb' for their 'challenged' audiences.

Elon Musk’s Rescue of The Babylon Bee

Dillon recounted Babylon Bee's suspension from Twitter, and Elon Musk's role in their reinstatement.

"Elon Musk is trying to message us, and we can't get back to him," Dillon said - referring to the old Twitter, before Musk stepped in to champion free speech on the platform.

Rachel Levine: The Controversial Man of the Year

The conversation got even more hilarious while discussing "Man of the Year" satire featuring Rachel Levine (after he received USA Today's "woman of the year" award) - a joke which led to their Twitter suspension.

"Yeah. Yeah. Woman of the Year. So that headline itself, I think is comical. It's funny. It's it's it seems like a parody, but it's not. It's real," said Dillon - to which Tucker joked, "Ugliest woman in America..."

Watch below, and subscribe to the Tucker Carlson Network here: