"This Is Really Gonna Get Me Assassinated": Musk Issues Warning Over Exposing DC Corruption

During a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, Elon Musk suggested that he'll be assassinated if he goes too deep into the corruption in DC.

"It's more than just insider trading. The stock portfolio stuff is quite trackable, but it's a lot more than insider trading," said Musk.

"The way they're acquiring wealth?" Rogan asked.

...pause...

"Correct," replied Musk.

"And what other methods," asked Rogan.

"I mean this is really gonna get me assassinated," Musk replied. "It's like, I'm not lengthening my lifespan by explaining this stuff, to say the least. I mean, I was supposed to go back to DC. How am I going to survive? This is fucking going to kill me for sure," Musk continued.

"In fact, I do think like this... it's like, I actually have to be careful that I don't push too hard on the corruption stuff because it's going to get me killed."

More highlights from the interview:

Musk and Rogan discuss how NGOs are nothing more than a money printing hack for the elite. (h/t @Leksents)

Elon Musk & Joe Rogan expose how NGOs are just a money-printing hack for the elite. Set up a nonprofit, give it a nice name, lobby politicians—then rake in billions in taxpayer cash.



George Soros mastered the game. The system is rigged. pic.twitter.com/1AwEgg3ypM — Aleks (@Leksents) March 1, 2025

Musk then zeroed in on why the left is out to get him: Entitlements fraud...

"At the heart of the sort of like, why is the Democrat propaganda machine so fired up to destroy me? That's the main reason. The main reason is that, is that, entitlements fraud, that includes, like, Social Security, disability, Medicaid, entitlements fraud for illegal aliens is what is serving as a gigantic magnetic force to pull people in from all around the world and keep them here.

* * *

"Basically, if you pay people, at a standard of living that is above 90% of Earth, then you have a very powerful incentive for 90% of Earth to come here and to stay here. But if you if you end the illegal alien fraud, then you that you turn off that magnet, and they leave. And they they stop coming, and the and the ones that are here, many of them will simply leave." (h/t @newstart_2024)

The two also discussed why the Butler rally was the only one that CNN livestreamed, out of all the Trump rallies (implying someone tipped them off to the assassination attempt, which CNN has refuted).

What are the chances @CNN was tipped off to stream the Butler rally? Why isn’t this worthy of an investigation? It shouldn’t be too hard to figure out who orders the coverage and why. https://t.co/zUiNeNzWiV — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) March 2, 2025

