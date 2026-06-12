"Reckless Propaganda": Globe And Mail Op-Ed Tells Readers "How To Properly Hate" Elon Musk Ahead Of SpaceX IPO

Whether it is Elizabeth Warren, left-leaning unions, or Democrat-aligned NGOs funded by dark money, the common pattern here has been an information campaign aimed at Elon Musk to derail the SpaceX IPO. Their motives are very simple: if the game is about power and money, then Musk potentially becoming the world's first trillionaire on Friday morning represents a direct threat to the progressive empire they have built.

Just as with President Trump, the left has mounted a permanent pressure campaign of 'useful idiots' against Elon Musk because he has poured tens of millions of dollars into political campaigns for pro-America candidates - something Democrats, socialists, and Marxists despise. Then, Musk headed up DOGE in early 2025, which resulted in the defunding of USAID - another move by Musk that caused unhinged left-wing NGOs and Democrats to lose their minds.

The anti-Musk crowd was at it again on Thursday, one day before the SpaceX IPO was set to kick off, when a former Wall Street Journal reporter published an opinion piece in The Globe and Mail titled, "SpaceX is set to make Elon Musk the first trillionaire. Here's how to properly hate him."

Chris Gay, who appears to have a lot of pent-up hatred for Musk, began the op-ed: "Now that the SpaceX initial public offering is making Elon Musk all but officially the world's first trillionaire, is it okay to despise him just for being one? To broaden the question: are the billionaires associated with widening inequality a bad look for capitalism?"

The op-ed is less about wealth itself and more of a political framing exercise that uses the SpaceX IPO as the catalyst to recast Musk's soaring fortune as a governance risk. Gay attempts to launder what appears to be hatred toward Musk, centering his argument on democracy, inequality, and political capture. In other words, the target is not simply Musk becoming the world's first trillionaire, but the perceived threat that his capital, influence, and political alignment pose to the progressive establishment's grip on institutional power.

Gay wrote, "By donating at least US$250-million to the Trump campaign in 2024, this private citizen positioned himself to kill a congressional budget deal more or less single-handedly, and then to create a bogus federal agency: the "Department" of Government Efficiency. He staffed it with college-age technobrats who among other things effectively dismantled the U.S. Agency for International Development, which millions of people depended upon for life-critical assistance."

Gay's op-ed, which The Globe and Mail posted on X, was heavily ratioed and had a Community Note ...

Here's what X users said in response:

This is classless and dangerous.



You’re a disgrace @globeandmail — @jason (@Jason) June 12, 2026

How dare he create hundreds of thousands of jobs, trillions in wealth for others, accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, help paralyzed/disabled people to become more independent and connect poor/low income areas to the internet! — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) June 12, 2026

Imagine hating a guy whose rap sheet is:



-jobs

-wealth creation

-clean energy

-self driving cars for mobility for the elderly

-helping paralyzed people walk again

-internet for the poor



Sounds like an absolute MONSTER 😂😂😂 — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) June 12, 2026

Reckless biased propaganda. You should be grateful instead. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) June 12, 2026

I thought we were supposed to stop spreading hate — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) June 12, 2026

Elon has created thousands of millionaires through his endeavors. What have you done outside of yapping about better humans? pic.twitter.com/21dRG3AlYB — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole) June 12, 2026

The fact that you are focusing on envy and hate instead of how to innovate and be successful like Elon speaks volumes about your writers and your sad little entity.



Pathetic. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 12, 2026

It's not just Globe And Mail, the globalist Financial Times pushes the information operation to paint Musk as 'evil' ...

Opinion: You might have thought the world’s richest man had enough on his plate teeing up history’s biggest IPO. Yet he has been devoting many of his waking hours to stoking up racial hatred in Britain on his social media site. https://t.co/1C09ebAgPg pic.twitter.com/sFFtPM3RVx — Financial Times (@FT) June 12, 2026

The left is losing its mind as the nation progresses forward with pro-American innovation and wokeness dies in darkness.