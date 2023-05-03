A Record Low 13% Of Eighth Grade Students Are Proficient In History

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

The Nation's Report Card for history for 2022 is shockingly low. I have the solution...

Nation's Report Card

Please consider the NAEP History Report Card at Grade 8 for the US.

NAEP reports scores at five selected percentiles to show changes over time in the scores for lower- (10th and 25th percentiles), middle- (50th percentile), and higher- (75th and 90th percentiles) performing students. In 2022, the scores for students at the 10th, 25th, 50th, and 75th levels declined compared to 2018. Scores for lower-performing students declined more than the score decrease for those at the 75th percentile compared to 2018. This is a continuation of a decline seen at all select percentiles except for the 90th percentile when comparing the 2018 scores to those in 2014. In 2022, there were no significant changes in scores at any of the selected percentile levels compared to 1994.

299 out of 500, just under a 60% score, is in the top 10 percent of the class.

Proficiency Levels

NAEP Basic Achievement Level: 252 (50.4 Percent Score)

NAEP Proficient Level: 294 (58.8 Percent Score)

NAEP Advanced Level: 327 (65.4 Percent Score)

2022 History Proficiency

Proficiency Synopsis

Only 1 percent of "advanced" students could manage better than a 65.4 percent score.

Only 13 percent of students were deemed "proficient" at 58.8 percent or better.

Only 46 percent of students could manage to get just over half the questions correct.

When I Went to Grade School

Below 70%: F

70-77%: D

78-84%: C

85-92: B

93+: A

My, how times have changed.

Proposed Solution (Sarcasm)

Below 26%: F

26-34%: D

35-42%: C

43-50%: B

51+%: A

Of course, we need to take external factors into consideration. Anyone from a disadvantaged home gets to add 26 percentage points to their score.

Second we need to stop publishing results. Instead, we just post final grades.

Proficiency scores will skyrocket and we can then pat our education system on the back for a job well done.

