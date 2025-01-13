print-icon
Regime Media Mouthpieces Chuck Todd, Jenn Rubin To Quit Outlets

Is the establishment 'resistance' finally crumbling?

With trust in mainstream news at all time lows after a decade of anti-Trump propaganda, media darlings Chuck Todd and Jenn Rubin are reportedly leaving their outlets just one week before President-elect Donald Trump is set to retake the Oval Office.

According to Semafor, NBC host Chuck Todd has "quietly been meeting with Washington media organizations about his post NBC-future," reportedly telling top editors and leaders from other media organizations that he's outta there when his contract is up this year, and has discussed potential roles with the network in both broadcast and digital media.

Todd was once a key part of NBC’s broadcast offerings, hosting Meet The Press and a daily Meet The Press politics program on MSNBC and writing for its website. But while NBC announced that Todd would focus on longform projects after stepping down from Meet the Press in 2023, he has been a far less visible presence across the news network and its cable counterpart. -Semafor

Meanwhile, WaPo's resident resistance crone Jenn Rubin is leaving the outlet as well - and will be teaming up with former White House ethics czar Norm Eisen to launch a new startup called The Contrarian - aka career collapse. 

According to CNN, The Contrarian's tagline, "not owned by anybody" is a 'pointed reference to billionaire Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos' and other moguls who she says "bent the knee" to Trump.

In hindsight, the writing was on the wall...

