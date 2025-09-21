Rep. Crockett Slams 'Caucasian' Dems For Honoring 'Racist' Kirk, Likens Him To Confederate 'Relic', Calls Trump 'Hitler'... Again

Via VigilantFox.com,

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is now claiming that Charlie Kirk’s “rhetoric” was racist…and not only did she vote against the House resolution to honor him, she’s furious that MORE Democrats didn’t do the same.

She’s now openly attacking the “Caucasians” in her own party who supported the resolution.

What a sick and vile human being.

“One of the things I do want to point out that’s not been laid out, that honestly hurts my heart, is when I saw the no votes, there were only two caucasians.”

“For the most part, the only people that voted no were people of color.”

“Because the rhetoric that Charlie Kirk continuously put out, there was rhetoric that specifically targeted people of color.”

“And so it is unfortunate that even our colleagues could not see how harmful his rhetoric was specifically to us.”

“And I can tell you that a month prior to him passing away, he had actually gotten out on his podcast, I wasn’t aware of this at the time, but he got out there and he was talking negatively about me directly.”

“So if there was any way that I was going to honor somebody who decided that they were just going to negatively talk about me and proclaim that I was somehow involved in the great white replacement, yeah, I’m not honoring that kind of stuff.”

“So to me, just like we wanted to make sure that those confederate relics were taken down, the idea of a new age relic being propped up was something that I just could not subscribe to, and it is unfortunate that more of my colleagues, even on my side of the aisle, could not see the the amount of harm that this man was attempting to inflict upon our communities.”

Disgraceful.

Scott Jennings just came out swinging in response to Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s vile comments about Charlie Kirk.

He said what no one else on CNN seems willing to admit...after the network gave her a platform to smear a man who hasn’t even been buried yet.

“To say that he was continuously targeting people of color is nothing but a malicious smear, on the very day that people are remembering Charlie, and he’s going to be laid to rest.”

“And so I think when you combine the no votes on the resolution and then you look at the leading Democratic voices like Ilhan Omar and Jasmine Crockett, who’ve gone out to smear Charlie before he’s even had his funeral.”

“When I hear people say, we need to come together and both sides need to turn down the rhetoric, you know, a lot of the people saying that need to look inward right now.”

But, Crockett was far from done. After CNN anchor Dana Bash on Sunday played clips of the Congresswoman calling President Donald Trump an “enemy to the United States” and comparing him to Hitler, the Texas Democrat doubled down.

Bash asked Crockett on “State of the Union” if she had “a responsibility” to cool down her rhetoric, but she said she did not and that the president was using Hitler’s “playbook.”

Texas Democrat Jasmine Crockett continues to compare Republicans to Hitler: "I am using that language because it is accurate language."



She is a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/P6bsmqk0ci — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2025

“I think that my responsibility is to be transparent and to be honest. And the reality is that we are living in a time in which this administration and this regime is not interested in making sure that people understand history,” Crockett said. “We need to understand why they are so problematic.”

“So I am using that language because it is accurate language,” she continued, saying Trump’s policies are “a playbook out of Hitler and I won’t deny it! Like, these are the facts.”

Speech may be free, but it has its costs!!